KBC 17 Crowns its First Crorepati

During the show, Aditya Kumar also shared anecdotes about his college days with Amitabh Bachchan, much to the amusement of the audience and Big B himself. He recounted how he jokingly told his friends that KBC was shooting at their college, leading his friends to dress up and come to college every day. A week later, when Aditya revealed the truth, they were all surprised. When Aditya was finally selected for the show, his friends initially didn't believe him, thinking it was another joke.