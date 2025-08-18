Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

KBC 17 Crowns its First Crorepati

Television's most famous quiz reality show, 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 17' has had a spectacular start. In the very first week of this season, viewers have already been introduced to their first crorepati. Let's find out who this person is…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 18, 2025

Kaun Banega Crorepati
KBC (Image: Patrika)

KBC First Crorepati: Amitabh Bachchan is back with ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 17’, and the show already has its first crorepati! A new promo for KBC has been released, showcasing Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand winning ₹1 crore through his intelligence and knowledge. Aditya confidently answered each question correctly, and the set erupted in applause as he answered the ₹1 crore question.

KBC Gets its First Crorepati

KBC contestant Aditya Kumar, having won ₹1 crore, is now the first crorepati of this season. Overwhelmed by his win, Aditya was overjoyed. To mark this special occasion, Amitabh Bachchan himself stood up from his seat, hugged Aditya, and congratulated him on his remarkable achievement.

Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates Aditya

After winning ₹1 crore, Aditya Kumar has now progressed to the ₹7 crore jackpot question. This is a momentous occasion in KBC history, as everyone is watching to see if Aditya can win this massive sum of ₹7 crore.

New KBC Promo Released

The promo further shows that when Aditya reaches the ₹7 crore question, Amitabh Bachchan asks him if he wants to continue. Aditya answers affirmatively, taking a significant risk. Whether Aditya will take home ₹7 crore remains to be seen.

Aditya Kumar Becomes the First Crorepati

During the show, Aditya Kumar also shared anecdotes about his college days with Amitabh Bachchan, much to the amusement of the audience and Big B himself. He recounted how he jokingly told his friends that KBC was shooting at their college, leading his friends to dress up and come to college every day. A week later, when Aditya revealed the truth, they were all surprised. When Aditya was finally selected for the show, his friends initially didn't believe him, thinking it was another joke.

Published on:

18 Aug 2025 01:24 pm

English News / Entertainment / KBC 17 Crowns its First Crorepati
