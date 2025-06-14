scriptKhan Family Mourns Sunjay Kapur's Death | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Khan Family Mourns Sunjay Kapur's Death

The Khan family has issued its first reaction to the death of Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur.

Jun 14, 2025 / 12:20 pm

Patrika Desk

Karisma kapoor ex husband sunjay kapur death

Karisma kapoor ex husband sunjay kapur death

Sunjay Kapur Death: Businessman and actress Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur, passed away in England. He suffered a heart attack on 13 June while playing polo. As soon as the news broke, everyone from Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora rushed to Karisma’s home to offer condolences, but no one posted anything publicly. Now, an emotional post about Sanjay Kapur’s death has come from the Khan family, from Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan. She expressed her grief over Sanjay Kapur’s death.

Saba Ali Khan Posts About Sanjay Kapur’s Death

Saba Azad is rarely active on social media, but she always shares important information with her followers. This time was no different. Saba posted about both the Ahmedabad plane crash and Sanjay Kapur. She wrote, “Air India… and Sanjay. I was so saddened by the news that followed. For a father and wife, son and brother, I can’t imagine what this will be like for the families. My heartfelt condolences and strength and support to them and especially the children. Still can’t believe it…”
Saba Ali Khan React Sunjay Kapur Death

Death Cause of Sanjay Kapur

Sanjay Kapur died at the Guards Polo Club in England, where he was playing polo for his team, Aurelius. The match was against hotelier Jaisal Singh’s team, Sujan. According to eyewitnesses, he suddenly felt unwell while playing. The medical team tried to give him first aid on the spot, but he could not be saved.
Saba Ali Khan React Sunjay Kapur Death

Sanjay Kapur’s Funeral to be Held in Delhi

The post-mortem process for Sanjay Kapur has begun. His father-in-law, Ashok Sachdev, has stated that his body will be brought to India after all formalities are completed, and the funeral will be held in Delhi. Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz since Sanjay Kapur’s death. Everyone is shocked.
Sunjay Kapur Death

Sanjay and Karisma Married in 2003

It is noteworthy that Sanjay Kapur married Karisma Kapoor in 2003, but they divorced in 2016. They have two children – Samaira and Kiaan. After the divorce, Sanjay married Priya Sachdev, and they have a son named Azarias. Priya’s father provided information about Sanjay Kapur’s funeral and post-mortem.

News / Entertainment / Khan Family Mourns Sunjay Kapur's Death

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

Gulf

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

in 4 hours

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

Moradabad

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

in 4 hours

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

Bollywood

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

in 2 hours

Groundbreaking Trojan Horse Therapy for Blood Cancer Treatment

Health

Groundbreaking Trojan Horse Therapy for Blood Cancer Treatment

in 2 hours

Latest Entertainment

Dipika Kakar Discharged After Surgery, Shares Emotional Post Thanking Doctors

TV News

Dipika Kakar Discharged After Surgery, Shares Emotional Post Thanking Doctors

in 2 hours

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

Bollywood

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

in 2 hours

Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies of heart attack during polo match

Bollywood

Sanjay Kapur, Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, dies of heart attack during polo match

22 hours ago

Saif, Kareena, Malaika visit Karisma Kapoor following Sanjay Kapur's death

Bollywood

Saif, Kareena, Malaika visit Karisma Kapoor following Sanjay Kapur's death

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.