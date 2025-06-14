Khan Family Mourns Sunjay Kapur's Death

Saba Ali Khan Posts About Sanjay Kapur’s Death Saba Azad is rarely active on social media, but she always shares important information with her followers. This time was no different. Saba posted about both the Ahmedabad plane crash and Sanjay Kapur. She wrote, “Air India… and Sanjay. I was so saddened by the news that followed. For a father and wife, son and brother, I can’t imagine what this will be like for the families. My heartfelt condolences and strength and support to them and especially the children. Still can’t believe it…”

Death Cause of Sanjay Kapur Sanjay Kapur died at the Guards Polo Club in England, where he was playing polo for his team, Aurelius. The match was against hotelier Jaisal Singh's team, Sujan. According to eyewitnesses, he suddenly felt unwell while playing. The medical team tried to give him first aid on the spot, but he could not be saved.

Sanjay Kapur's Funeral to be Held in Delhi The post-mortem process for Sanjay Kapur has begun. His father-in-law, Ashok Sachdev, has stated that his body will be brought to India after all formalities are completed, and the funeral will be held in Delhi. Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz since Sanjay Kapur's death. Everyone is shocked.