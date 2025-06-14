Khan Family Mourns Sunjay Kapur's Death

Sunjay Kapur Death: Businessman and actress Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur, passed away in England. He suffered a heart attack on 13 June while playing polo. As soon as the news broke, everyone from Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora rushed to Karisma’s home to offer condolences, but no one posted anything publicly. Now, an emotional post about Sanjay Kapur’s death has come from the Khan family, from Saif Ali Khan’s sister, Saba Ali Khan. She expressed her grief over Sanjay Kapur’s death.
Saba Ali Khan Posts About Sanjay Kapur’s Death
Saba Azad is rarely active on social media, but she always shares important information with her followers. This time was no different. Saba posted about both the Ahmedabad plane crash and Sanjay Kapur. She wrote, “Air India… and Sanjay. I was so saddened by the news that followed. For a father and wife, son and brother, I can’t imagine what this will be like for the families. My heartfelt condolences and strength and support to them and especially the children. Still can’t believe it…”
Death Cause of Sanjay Kapur
Sanjay Kapur died at the Guards Polo Club in England, where he was playing polo for his team, Aurelius. The match was against hotelier Jaisal Singh’s team, Sujan. According to eyewitnesses, he suddenly felt unwell while playing. The medical team tried to give him first aid on the spot, but he could not be saved.
Sanjay Kapur’s Funeral to be Held in Delhi
The post-mortem process for Sanjay Kapur has begun. His father-in-law, Ashok Sachdev, has stated that his body will be brought to India after all formalities are completed, and the funeral will be held in Delhi. Meanwhile, social media has been abuzz since Sanjay Kapur’s death. Everyone is shocked.
Sanjay and Karisma Married in 2003
It is noteworthy that Sanjay Kapur married Karisma Kapoor in 2003, but they divorced in 2016. They have two children – Samaira and Kiaan. After the divorce, Sanjay married Priya Sachdev, and they have a son named Azarias. Priya’s father provided information about Sanjay Kapur’s funeral and post-mortem.