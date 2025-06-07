scriptKhan Sir's Wife's Veil-Less Photo Goes Viral | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Khan Sir's Wife's Veil-Less Photo Goes Viral

Everyone is eager to see a picture of Khan Sir’s wife. Meanwhile, a picture of her is emerging, showing her face clearly and without a veil.

Jun 07, 2025 / 01:47 pm

Patrika Desk

Khan Sir Wife Photo viral

Khan Sir Wife Photo viral

Khan Sir Wife Photo: Khan Sir and his wedding are currently trending on social media. Everyone wants to see his wife, the woman he secretly married, and learn about her. Khan Sir is now married. He recently hosted a grand wedding reception attended by politicians and dignitaries, but his wife wore a veil, preventing anyone from seeing her face, although she was wearing sindoor (vermilion). Meanwhile, a photo of his wife is going viral. In it, she is seen wearing a suit, not a veil, and her face is visible.

Khan Sir’s Secret Wedding

After seeing the sindoor on Khan Sir’s wife, rumours spread on social media questioning whether his wife was Muslim. Meanwhile, almost all information related to Khan Sir’s wife, A.S. Khan (A.S. Khan), has emerged, including a viral picture showing her face clearly. In the picture circulating on social media, A.S. Khan is seen alone, standing on stairs, with prasad (offerings) in her hand.
Khan Sir Wife Photo

Picture Goes Viral on Instagram

Although it is unclear when and where the viral picture was taken, it is believed to be from before the wedding. The photo was shared on the Instagram page Tourismbihari, with the caption: “A first glimpse of Khan Sir’s wife…”

Viral Picture Shows Woman in Suit

The woman in the viral picture, purportedly Khan Sir’s wife, is wearing a black suit and jeans. Her hair is loose, and she appears simple, looking directly at the camera. However, Khan Sir himself has not yet shared any pictures of his wife. Therefore, it is unconfirmed whether the viral picture is indeed of his wife or someone else. People are also questioning in the comments how they can be sure it is Khan Sir’s wife.

Khan Sir’s Wife is from Siwan

According to reports, Khan Sir’s wife, A.S. Khan, is from the Siwan district, Bihar. Her full name is Aiman Siddiqui, though her nickname is Jeenat. Khan Sir also calls his wife Jeenat. Reportedly, Khan Sir’s maternal home is also in Siwan, suggesting she may be a distant relative. Their marriage was arranged with the consent of both families, with his mother playing a significant role. A.S. Khan completed her early education in Siwan before moving to Delhi to continue her studies with her elder sister.

News / Entertainment / Khan Sir's Wife's Veil-Less Photo Goes Viral

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Covid Update: 5-month-old baby dies in Delhi, active cases near 6,000 nationwide

National News

Covid Update: 5-month-old baby dies in Delhi, active cases near 6,000 nationwide

in 4 hours

Saharanpur Fair Fire: Over 20 Shops Reduced to Ashes

Saharanpur

Saharanpur Fair Fire: Over 20 Shops Reduced to Ashes

in 2 hours

Starlink Licensed in India, Increasing Competition for Jio and Airtel

World

Starlink Licensed in India, Increasing Competition for Jio and Airtel

in 1 hour

Kota MBBS Student's Death: Father Accuses Principal, Two Others of Murder

Crime

Kota MBBS Student's Death: Father Accuses Principal, Two Others of Murder

in 2 hours

Latest Entertainment

Housefull 5 Review: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Thriller Delivers Double the Fun with Two Climaxes

Entertainment

Housefull 5 Review: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Thriller Delivers Double the Fun with Two Climaxes

in 3 hours

Housefull 5 vs Thug Life: Akshay’s Comedy Storms Ahead on Opening Day, Beats Kesari 2 Record Too

Bollywood

Housefull 5 vs Thug Life: Akshay’s Comedy Storms Ahead on Opening Day, Beats Kesari 2 Record Too

in 1 hour

Housefull 5A or 5B: What's the Difference?

Bollywood

Housefull 5A or 5B: What's the Difference?

in 19 minutes

Dipika Kakar's Liver Partially Removed; Shoaib Ibrahim Gives Health Update After Cancer Surgery

TV News

Dipika Kakar's Liver Partially Removed; Shoaib Ibrahim Gives Health Update After Cancer Surgery

1 minute ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.