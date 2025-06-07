Khan Sir's Wife's Veil-Less Photo Goes Viral

Khan Sir Wife Photo: Khan Sir and his wedding are currently trending on social media. Everyone wants to see his wife, the woman he secretly married, and learn about her. Khan Sir is now married. He recently hosted a grand wedding reception attended by politicians and dignitaries, but his wife wore a veil, preventing anyone from seeing her face, although she was wearing sindoor (vermilion). Meanwhile, a photo of his wife is going viral. In it, she is seen wearing a suit, not a veil, and her face is visible.
Khan Sir’s Secret Wedding
After seeing the sindoor on Khan Sir’s wife, rumours spread on social media questioning whether his wife was Muslim. Meanwhile, almost all information related to Khan Sir’s wife, A.S. Khan (A.S. Khan), has emerged, including a viral picture showing her face clearly. In the picture circulating on social media, A.S. Khan is seen alone, standing on stairs, with prasad (offerings) in her hand.
Picture Goes Viral on Instagram
Although it is unclear when and where the viral picture was taken, it is believed to be from before the wedding. The photo was shared on the Instagram page Tourismbihari, with the caption: “A first glimpse of Khan Sir’s wife…”
Viral Picture Shows Woman in Suit
The woman in the viral picture, purportedly Khan Sir’s wife, is wearing a black suit and jeans. Her hair is loose, and she appears simple, looking directly at the camera. However, Khan Sir himself has not yet shared any pictures of his wife. Therefore, it is unconfirmed whether the viral picture is indeed of his wife or someone else. People are also questioning in the comments how they can be sure it is Khan Sir’s wife.
Khan Sir’s Wife is from Siwan
According to reports, Khan Sir’s wife, A.S. Khan, is from the Siwan district, Bihar. Her full name is Aiman Siddiqui, though her nickname is Jeenat. Khan Sir also calls his wife Jeenat. Reportedly, Khan Sir’s maternal home is also in Siwan, suggesting she may be a distant relative. Their marriage was arranged with the consent of both families, with his mother playing a significant role. A.S. Khan completed her early education in Siwan before moving to Delhi to continue her studies with her elder sister.