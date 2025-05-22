Kiara Advani's War 2 Look: Real or CGI? Social Media Debate Erupts

Among those who appreciated it was Karan Johar. The filmmaker praised Kiara Advani’s look in the War 2 teaser on his Instagram story. He also shared some glamorous pictures of Kiara, in which she looks stunning.

Kiara’s Glamorous Avatar in War 2 Kiara Advani will be seen in a small but significant role in War 2. In the teaser, she appears in a yellow bikini and in a dance sequence with Hrithik Roshan. This film is the next movie in the YRF Spy Universe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf) Questions Raised Although Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebrities liked the look, questions have been raised on social media, especially on Reddit. One user wrote, "Am I the only one who thinks her body looks like CGI?" Many others agreed, stating that the look has an AI-like graphic effect, similar to a game or comic book character.

Some claimed that it wasn’t just CGI, but also the use of skin-coloured clothing and digital touch-ups. Some netizens said that Bollywood is still digitally altering beautiful faces, losing the essence of natural beauty. They advised against such practices.