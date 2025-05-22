Kiara Advani's War 2 Look: Real or CGI? Social Media Debate Erupts
Since the release of the War 2 teaser, Kiara Advani’s appearance in the film has been a subject of much discussion. Now, questions are being raised about whether her look in the teaser is real or digitally altered.
Kiara Advani in War 2: The teaser for the film War 2 was recently released. Since its release, there has been much discussion about Kiara Advani, who appears in a bikini. While some appreciated her look, others questioned it.
Among those who appreciated it was Karan Johar. The filmmaker praised Kiara Advani’s look in the War 2 teaser on his Instagram story. He also shared some glamorous pictures of Kiara, in which she looks stunning.
Kiara’s Glamorous Avatar in War 2
Kiara Advani will be seen in a small but significant role in War 2. In the teaser, she appears in a yellow bikini and in a dance sequence with Hrithik Roshan. This film is the next movie in the YRF Spy Universe.
Questions Raised
Although Karan Johar and other Bollywood celebrities liked the look, questions have been raised on social media, especially on Reddit. One user wrote, “Am I the only one who thinks her body looks like CGI?” Many others agreed, stating that the look has an AI-like graphic effect, similar to a game or comic book character.
Some claimed that it wasn’t just CGI, but also the use of skin-coloured clothing and digital touch-ups. Some netizens said that Bollywood is still digitally altering beautiful faces, losing the essence of natural beauty. They advised against such practices.
Hrithik vs Jr. NTR
War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film will feature Hrithik Roshan alongside Jr. NTR in powerful action sequences. The film will be released on 14 August 2025 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.