Entertainment

Kill: 1 Hour 45 Minutes of Uncountable Deaths – This Film Will Haunt Your Dreams

This 1 hour 45-minute film tells the story of a train drenched in blood. The sheer number of murders on this train will give you nightmares. If you're a fan of thriller films, you're sure to enjoy this one...

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 13, 2025

खून से रंगी ट्रेन, 1 घंटे 45 मिनट में अनगिनत मौतें, इस फिल्म को देख उड़ जाएगी रातों की नींद
Kill (Image: X)

Raghav Juyal Action Film: Many films are released in theatres, some become hits, some flop, some become popular on OTT platforms after a successful theatrical run, and some, after flopping in cinemas, receive a great response on OTT.

Today, we will tell you about one such film, filled with so many murders and deaths that it will scare you. Are you wondering which film it is and what makes it so special? Let's find out…

This film will keep you up at night

The film we are talking about is Raghav Juyal's 'Kill'. This film features a bloodbath of murders, one after another, like vegetables being chopped in a kitchen. However, the story takes a twist when this terrifying scene unfolds on a moving train.

The film 'Kill' tells the story of a commando travelling on a train. As the train moves forward, a bloody game of twists and deaths begins. The film features Amrit, a commando, who learns that his girlfriend, Toolika, is getting engaged to someone else. Toolika and Amrit are travelling on the same train, which departs from Delhi.

Countless deaths in 1 hour 45 minutes

Amrit is also travelling with a friend on this train. As the train moves further, more than four dozen thugs board it and disable the mobile network using a jammer. Then begins the bloody game of death.

To find out why these thugs start fighting, you'll have to watch the film, available on JioCinema. Raghav Juyal has given a stellar performance in the film, and his ferocious avatar has left viewers stunned. If you enjoy action and thriller films, you'll surely like this one. But be warned, this film is quite violent and contains a lot of bloodshed. Therefore, those with weak hearts should avoid watching it.

