Kumar Sanu and Madhushree Reunite After Years, Share Heartfelt Words in Viral Video

Good news for Bollywood music lovers! Kumar Sanu, a famous singer of the 90s, is back with a new romantic track, "Barishen Teri." The song was released on YouTube on Wednesday and features the magical voice of Kumar Sanu, captivating listeners once again.
The song features the melodious voices of Kumar Sanu and singer Madhushree. It was launched on Wednesday at an event by director Anil Sharma and Oma the Akk. "Barishen Teri" has been well-received by the public, with YouTube users praising both Kumar Sanu and Madhushree's performances. The duo has reunited after several years.
Royant Music produced the song, with music composed by Robbie Badal and lyrics by Atif Rashid. The music video was directed by Avinash Badal.
At the launch, Kumar Sanu said, “When Madhushree sang this song to me over the phone, I immediately liked its tune and lyrics. I have known Madhu for the last 30 years, and her voice has a unique magic. This song has turned out to be truly beautiful and will mesmerize the listeners. Rain and romance have always shared a deep connection, and ‘Barishe Teri’ perfectly captures that feeling.”
Singer Madhushree said, “There have been a few people who have been extremely important in my life. A.R. Rahman and Kumar Sanu are among them. Sanu Da inspired me to become a playback singer and always encouraged me. My first album was also with him, and he gave me many valuable suggestions. Singing with Sanu Da is a blessing for me, and I am grateful that he agreed to sing this song. Special attention has been given to both the lyrics and the melody in this track.”
Director Anil Sharma also liked this song very much. At the launch, he extended his best wishes to Kumar Sanu and the entire team. He also praised Madhushree and expressed his desire to work with Kumar Sanu again.