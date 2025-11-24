Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

'Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate' Becomes 2025's Highest Weekend Grosser, Surpasses Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava'

When the Bollywood film 'Chhaava' was released in 2025, it created a sensation at the box office. The film not only captured the hearts of fans but also broke all records. But now a Gujarati film has broken its record. Read the full story to know more.

2 min read
Google source verification

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 24, 2025

'छावा' को पछाड़, बॉक्स ऑफिस के तोड़े सारे रिकॉर्ड, 2025 की सबसे ज्यादा कमाई करने वाली बनी ये फिल्म

Chhave vs Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate (Image: X )

Chhaavavs Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate: Everyone remembers Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava'. It received immense love from cinema enthusiasts in India and worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2025. However, we are now going to tell you about a film that has surpassed 'Chhaava', named 'Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate'. This is a Gujarati film that has become a blockbuster and set a new record at the Indian box office.

Regional Film Breaks All Records

The film 'Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate' has become the highest weekend-grossing film of 2025, leaving behind Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' and many other Bollywood films that collected less than 'Chhaava'. In fact, this film, made on a budget of just 50 lakh rupees, has broken all its records. In its seventh week, with a strong hold, it has achieved something remarkable in Indian cinema that is nothing short of history.

By its seventh weekend, the film 'Laalo' has seen a phenomenal increase of approximately 79%, clearly indicating that the film's demand remains consistent even after running in theatres for 45 days. Furthermore, with a total weekend collection of 9.95 crore rupees, 'Laalo' has set a new all-time record in Gujarati cinema. Its total collection has now reached 73.35 crore rupees, which is a significant achievement for a regional film.

Hindi Historical Drama

Moreover, Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava', despite its large budget, national appeal, and star power, struggled to maintain its momentum in its seventh week. 'Chhaava' concluded its seventh weekend with a total collection of 4.30 crore rupees, which is less than half of 'Laalo's collection. While 'Chhaava' performed decently as a Hindi historical drama, 'Laalo's collections are on an entirely different level, a huge feat for a regional film.

What makes the spectacular run of the Gujarati film 'Laalo' even more special is its consistent strong performance since its comeback in Week 3. It maintained its strength with 3.3 million in the first week and 244 million from the sixth to the seventh week, making 'Laalo' a once-in-a-generation blockbuster film.

‘Laalo-Krishna Sada Sahaayate’

Directed by Ankit Sakhiya and starring Karan Joshi, Riva Rach, Shruhad Goswami, Anshu Joshi, and Kinnal Nayak, 'Laalo-Krishna Sada Sahaayate' has once again proven the box office potential of Gujarati cinema. It has also surpassed many films, including 'Chhaava', Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kantha', Farhan Akhtar's '120 Bahadur', Vivek Oberoi and Riteish Deshmukh's 'Mastiii 4', Ajay Devgn's 'De De Pyaar De 2', Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Thamma', and Harshvardhan Rane's 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'.

