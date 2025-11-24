‘Laalo – Krishna Sada Sahaayate’ Becomes 2025’s Highest Weekend Grosser, Surpasses Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’

The film 'Laalo - Krishna Sada Sahaayate' has become the highest weekend-grossing film of 2025, leaving behind Vicky Kaushal's film 'Chhaava' and many other Bollywood films that collected less than 'Chhaava'. In fact, this film, made on a budget of just 50 lakh rupees, has broken all its records. In its seventh week, with a strong hold, it has achieved something remarkable in Indian cinema that is nothing short of history.