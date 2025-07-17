Labubu Doll: Actress Reveals Terrifying Story, Video Goes Viral

Labubu Doll Video: The craze of buying Labubu dolls is now seen in Bollywood stars as well. Recently, from Urvashi Rautela to Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, and Sharvari Wagh, have been seen with Labubu dolls hanging from their bags. It has become a favourite doll among celebrities. Its craze is not only seen in India but also in foreign countries. Amidst this trend, another sensational news is circulating that the Labubu doll is haunted and extremely dangerous. Now, a Bigg Boss contestant has given some big information about it. She shared a video claiming that whoever possesses the Labubu doll will surely face some bad omen.