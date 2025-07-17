Labubu Doll: Actress Reveals Terrifying Story, Video Goes Viral

Labubu Doll Video: The craze of buying Labubu dolls is now seen in Bollywood stars as well. Recently, from Urvashi Rautela to Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, and Sharvari Wagh, have been seen with Labubu dolls hanging from their bags. It has become a favourite doll among celebrities. Its craze is not only seen in India but also in foreign countries. Amidst this trend, another sensational news is circulating that the Labubu doll is haunted and extremely dangerous. Now, a Bigg Boss contestant has given some big information about it. She shared a video claiming that whoever possesses the Labubu doll will surely face some bad omen.
The Labubu doll trend started with the Hong Kong-based toy brand Pop Mart, known for its wide eyes and eerie smile. A post on Instagram some time ago claimed that these Labubu dolls are associated with the ancient demon Pazuzu. Actress Archana Gautam shared a video on this, claiming that the Labubu dolls are haunted.
Archana Gautam said, “A friend of my relative bought this doll. As soon as she bought it, strange things started happening in her house. Her friend's marriage, which was fixed, broke off. The day after the Labubu arrived, her father died. Archana Gautam and the girl with her refused to bring the Labubu doll, requested people and said that this doll is not good at all, it spoils everything. Everything gets worse. Life gets ruined.”
Labubu is a fictional character created in 2015 by Hong Kong artist, Kaseng Luang. It is inspired by Nordic fairy tales. Its look is considered as scary as it is cute and stylish, and this is its biggest feature. Labubu was made famous by the Chinese company Pop Mart. In 2019, the company started selling it in a ‘blind box’ format. That is, it is sold in a box, but it is not known which doll will be inside the box.
Fact-checking site Snopes.com dismissed this rumour, stating that the doll does not look like Pazuzu at all. Even Britannica has written that Pazuzu was often considered a protector in mythology, used in amulets to ward off evil rather than being a symbol of it. To date, there is no credible evidence linking Labubu's design to any demon, ancient or fictional.