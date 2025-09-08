Light, Camera, Business! From Setbacks to Millionaire Success

Many Bollywood stars have earned fame and fortune through their acting. However, Girish Kumar, despite acting in only two films, boasts a net worth exceeding that of superstars like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Aamir Khan. Girish Kumar actively contributed to the family business, and today his net worth stands at ₹2,164 crore. According to reports from The Economic Times and Hindustan Times, Girish Kumar's wealth surpasses that of Ranbir Kapoor (₹400 crore), Ranveer Singh (₹245 crore), Varun Dhawan (₹380 crore), and even Aamir Khan (₹1,900 crore).