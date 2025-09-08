Light, Camera, Business! From Setbacks to Millionaire Success

Ramaiya Vastavaiya Actor: Every year, numerous star kids try their luck in Bollywood, but success smiles upon only a few. Some carry forward their family legacy, while others forge their own paths. Today, we discuss one such star kid who, after failing to find success in acting, ventured into business and now owns millions.
This is Girish Kumar, whom you might remember from the film ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’. While the film didn't do well, the song “Jeene Laga Hoon…” remains etched in people's memories. Girish made several attempts at acting but didn't achieve success. His uncle, Ramesh Taurani, a renowned film producer who has launched many big stars, couldn't provide him with that breakthrough.
In 2013, he starred in ‘Ramaiya Vastavaiya’, alongside Shruti Haasan, but the film flopped. Following this, Girish acted in ‘Loveshuda’ in 2016, which also failed to perform well. Ultimately, he left acting and joined his father and uncle's company, Tips Industries.
Many Bollywood stars have earned fame and fortune through their acting. However, Girish Kumar, despite acting in only two films, boasts a net worth exceeding that of superstars like Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Aamir Khan. Girish Kumar actively contributed to the family business, and today his net worth stands at ₹2,164 crore. According to reports from The Economic Times and Hindustan Times, Girish Kumar's wealth surpasses that of Ranbir Kapoor (₹400 crore), Ranveer Singh (₹245 crore), Varun Dhawan (₹380 crore), and even Aamir Khan (₹1,900 crore).
Today, Girish is the Chief Operating Officer of Tips Industries, overseeing film production, distribution, and the music department. His story proves that one shouldn't be disheartened by failure and should always explore new avenues.