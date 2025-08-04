Loni Anderson, 80s Icon, Dies Two Days Before Birthday

Besides her acting career, Loni Anderson was also in the spotlight for her personal life. She had four marriages. Her first marriage was to Bruce Hasselberg in 1964, which ended in 1966 after two years. They had one daughter, Deidra Hoffman. In 1974, she married actor Ross Bickel, divorcing in 1981. Burt Reynolds was her third husband. In 2008, at the age of 63, she married Bob Flick, one of the founders of the folk band 'The Brothers Tour'.