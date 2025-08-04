4 August 2025,

Monday

Loni Anderson, 80s Icon, Dies Two Days Before Birthday

Loni Anderson was a famous American actress. She gained recognition primarily through the TV show 'WKRP in Cincinnati', which ran from 1978 to 1982.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 04, 2025

Loni Anderson Death
Actress Loni Anderson passes away

Loni Anderson Dies: Actress Loni Anderson, popular for her role as a radio station receptionist in the TV comedy 'WKRP in Cincinnati', has passed away at the age of 79. She was just two days shy of her 80th birthday, which was on August 5th; she died on August 3rd. Loni Anderson was one of the famous actresses of the 1980s, known for her beauty and acting prowess. Her fans are now paying tribute to her.

Actress Loni Anderson Passes Away

Actress Loni Anderson played the role of a receptionist at a struggling radio station in the hit TV show 'WKRP in Cincinnati'. For this role, the actress received two Emmy Award nominations and three Golden Globe nominations.

Besides her acting career, Loni Anderson was also in the spotlight for her personal life. She had four marriages. Her first marriage was to Bruce Hasselberg in 1964, which ended in 1966 after two years. They had one daughter, Deidra Hoffman. In 1974, she married actor Ross Bickel, divorcing in 1981. Burt Reynolds was her third husband. In 2008, at the age of 63, she married Bob Flick, one of the founders of the folk band 'The Brothers Tour'.

Loni Anderson Received Awards for her Acting

Loni Anderson was a famous American actress. She gained recognition primarily through the TV show 'WKRP in Cincinnati', which ran from 1978 to 1982. She also starred in the 1983 comedy film Stroker Ace alongside actor Burt Reynolds.

Published on:

04 Aug 2025 09:42 am

English News / Entertainment / Loni Anderson, 80s Icon, Dies Two Days Before Birthday
