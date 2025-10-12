Hooked on Thrills? These Five Mystery Series Will Keep You Guessing!

Murder Mystery Series (Image: X)
Murder Mystery Series: The craze for Hindi web series is growing in the modern digital age. OTT platforms offer a fantastic collection of stories that keep fans hooked until the very end. These series have breathed new life into Indian television dramas. If you want to enjoy suspense then must watch these murder mysteries.
These films will train you to pay attention to clues and think deeply about every scene. Furthermore, new aspects like the local noir ambiance and the complexities hidden in ordinary relationships, as seen in Criminal Justice 4, offer the perfect taste of suspense.
Among these, the most famous is 'Chhal Kapat', a psychological thriller. It depicts the life of Inspector Devika, who investigates a horrific murder amidst a wedding event. This series is full of twists and turns and spares no effort in entertaining fans.
'Rangbaaz' is a story of crime and politics, spread across 3 seasons. It depicts the journey of an ordinary man becoming a gangster. In its first season, Saqib Saleem played the role of Shiv Prakash Shukla, while in the second season, Jimmy Shergill played Amar Pal Singh. The third season, 'Rangbaaz Darr Ki Rajneeti', featured Vineet Kumar Singh as Haroon Shah Ali Baig. This series effectively portrays the game of crime, politics, and power.
'Criminal Justice 4' is a murder mystery revolving around surgeon Raj Nagpal, who is sent to jail after the murder of his lover Roshni. His ex-wife Anju also gets entangled in the case, and lawyer Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) defends Raj. This series is about family drama, love, betrayal, and legal battles in the courtroom. You can watch it on JioCinema.
'Crime Beat' is a serious crime drama that released in 2025. Saqib Saleem plays a journalist who exposes the corruption surrounding the Commonwealth Games 2012 held in Delhi. The series deals with corruption and gangsters.
'Murder Mubarak' revolves around a murder that takes place at Delhi's The Royal Club. This club is frequented by the city's elite, including film stars and royalty, or rather, it's a club where people consider it a status symbol to be a member. Every scene is filled with deceit and mystery. You can watch it on the OTT platform Netflix.
These web series have not only entertained Indian audiences but have also showcased new ways of storytelling. With new actors and themes, these series are setting a new direction for the Indian digital entertainment industry. So, if you are looking for a new experience, don't miss the chance to watch these web series. These stories will surely shake you from within and offer a new perspective.
