Entertainment

Hooked on Thrills? These Five Mystery Series Will Keep You Guessing!

If you want to enjoy suspense then must watch these murder mysteries. Details are inside.

3 min read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

70वां Filmfare Awards 2025 अहमदाबाद में फिल्मों और सितारों का बड़ा उत्सव रहा — Kiran Rao की Laapataa Ladies ने Best Film के साथ Best Director, Best Debut (Nitanshi Goel), Best Supporting Actor (Ravi Kishan), Best Supporting Actress (Chhaya Kadam), Best Music Album (Ram Sampath) और कई तकनीकी अवॉर्ड्स जीतकर शाम का केंद्री बिंदु बनी; अभिषेक बच्चन और कार्तिक आर्यन ने Best Actor (Male) साझा किया जबकि आलिया भट्ट को Jigra के लिए Best Actress से सम्मानित किया गया, राजकुमार राव को Srikanth के लिए Critics’ Best Actor और Pratibha Rannta को Critics’ चयन मिला; अरिजीत सिंह व मधुबंती बगची ने प्लेबैक सिंगिंग के शीर्ष सम्मान हासिल किए और दर्शकों को शाहरुख‑काजोल की रोमांटिक परफॉर्मेंस ने मंत्रमुग्ध कर दिया — साथ ही शाहरुख खान और करण जौहर की जोड़ी ने मंच पर दस्तक देकर माहौल में धमाल और नॉस्टैल्जिया दोनों भर दिए। अगर सर्च: द नैना मर्डर केस देखने से पहले, देखें सिट्टी-पिट्टी गुम कर देने वाली ये मर्डर मिस्ट्रीज, इनमें मिलेगा जबरदस्त सस्पेंस

Murder Mystery Series (Image: X)

Murder Mystery Series: The craze for Hindi web series is growing in the modern digital age. OTT platforms offer a fantastic collection of stories that keep fans hooked until the very end. These series have breathed new life into Indian television dramas. If you want to enjoy suspense then must watch these murder mysteries.

These films will train you to pay attention to clues and think deeply about every scene. Furthermore, new aspects like the local noir ambiance and the complexities hidden in ordinary relationships, as seen in Criminal Justice 4, offer the perfect taste of suspense.

Chhal Kapat

Among these, the most famous is 'Chhal Kapat', a psychological thriller. It depicts the life of Inspector Devika, who investigates a horrific murder amidst a wedding event. This series is full of twists and turns and spares no effort in entertaining fans.

Rangbaaz

'Rangbaaz' is a story of crime and politics, spread across 3 seasons. It depicts the journey of an ordinary man becoming a gangster. In its first season, Saqib Saleem played the role of Shiv Prakash Shukla, while in the second season, Jimmy Shergill played Amar Pal Singh. The third season, 'Rangbaaz Darr Ki Rajneeti', featured Vineet Kumar Singh as Haroon Shah Ali Baig. This series effectively portrays the game of crime, politics, and power.

Criminal Justice Season 4

'Criminal Justice 4' is a murder mystery revolving around surgeon Raj Nagpal, who is sent to jail after the murder of his lover Roshni. His ex-wife Anju also gets entangled in the case, and lawyer Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi) defends Raj. This series is about family drama, love, betrayal, and legal battles in the courtroom. You can watch it on JioCinema.

Crime Beat

'Crime Beat' is a serious crime drama that released in 2025. Saqib Saleem plays a journalist who exposes the corruption surrounding the Commonwealth Games 2012 held in Delhi. The series deals with corruption and gangsters.

Murder Mubarak

'Murder Mubarak' revolves around a murder that takes place at Delhi's The Royal Club. This club is frequented by the city's elite, including film stars and royalty, or rather, it's a club where people consider it a status symbol to be a member. Every scene is filled with deceit and mystery. You can watch it on the OTT platform Netflix.

These web series have not only entertained Indian audiences but have also showcased new ways of storytelling. With new actors and themes, these series are setting a new direction for the Indian digital entertainment industry. So, if you are looking for a new experience, don't miss the chance to watch these web series. These stories will surely shake you from within and offer a new perspective.

