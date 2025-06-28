Lulia Vantur Makes International Debut with ‘Echoes of Us’, Receives Salman Khan’s Blessing

Bhaijaan’s Loving Message to Lulia Superstar Salman Khan shared a 47-second video on his Instagram account, showcasing a glimpse of Lulia’s short film. Along with the video, he also wished the entire team good luck. Salman’s gesture has sparked renewed speculation about the relationship between the two.

Echoes of Us is a short film marking Lulia Vantur's international debut. It is directed by Jo Rajan and also stars Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alejandra Vellan Merediz. The film is produced by actress Pooja Batra in association with Alliance Media Pty Ltd.