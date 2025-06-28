Lulia Vantur Makes International Debut with ‘Echoes of Us’, Receives Salman Khan’s Blessing

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has extended his best wishes to Lulia Vantur for her international film debut in Echoes of Us in a special way. Salman shared the first look of the film on his social media account and wrote a message of support.
Bhaijaan’s Loving Message to Lulia
Superstar Salman Khan shared a 47-second video on his Instagram account, showcasing a glimpse of Lulia’s short film. Along with the video, he also wished the entire team good luck. Salman’s gesture has sparked renewed speculation about the relationship between the two.
Echoes of Us is a short film marking Lulia Vantur’s international debut. It is directed by Jo Rajan and also stars Deepak Tijori and Spanish actress Alejandra Vellan Merediz. The film is produced by actress Pooja Batra in association with Alliance Media Pty Ltd.
Lulia Vantur on Her Film
Regarding the film, Lulia Vantur shared: ‘I am thrilled to be entering the world of acting with Echoes of Us. My character is very close to my heart, and I feel a special connection to it. Deepak Tijori is a very kind and good person; working with him and under the direction of Jo Rajan is going to be a very special experience. I am a little nervous, but also very excited about the audience’s reaction.’
