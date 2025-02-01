Maha Kumbh 2025: 5 Reasons Why Mamta Kulkarni Lost Her Mahamandaleshwar Title

Mamta Kulkarni, a famous actress of the 90s, had recently taken renunciation and was given the new name Mamta Nand Giri. However, controversies continued since she became a Mahamandaleshwar. Finally, her position has been revoked. These are five possible reasons:

Mamta Kulkarni Why Mamta Kulkarni’s Mahamandaleshwar position was revoked 1. Mamta did not follow the rules of the Kinnar Akhada. According to the rules, she was supposed to wear a Vaijanti Mala, but she was wearing a Rudraksha Mala.

2. According to the rules, Mamta's head should have been shaved before taking renunciation. However, this did not happen.

3. The actress was made a Mahamandaleshwar without renunciation. The Kinnar Akhada had objections to this from the beginning. Mamta Kulkarni 4. In the 90s, Mamta Kulkarni did a topless photoshoot. Due to this, the followers of the Kinnar Akhada objected to her becoming a Mahamandaleshwar.

5. Mamta Kulkarni’s name was linked to the underworld. Furthermore, she faced accusations of drug trafficking. She married a drug mafia member. The Akhada also objected to this. All these points went against Mamta Kulkarni. Therefore, her position was revoked. Now the Kinnar Akhada will be reconstituted, and a new Acharya and Mahamandaleshwar will be announced soon.