Maha Kumbh 2025: 5 Reasons Why Mamta Kulkarni Lost Her Mahamandaleshwar Title

Mamta Kulkarni News: Reports emerged yesterday about the removal of Mamta Kulkarni from the post of Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada. Five reasons have come to light explaining the actress’s removal from this position.

MumbaiFeb 01, 2025 / 02:25 pm

Patrika Desk

Mamta Kulkarni became Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri know reason can she do acting now 
Mamta Kulkarni Latest News: Bollywood actress-turned-saint Mamta Kulkarni has been removed from the position of Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada. She accepted this title during Maha kumbh 2025. Five reasons have emerged behind her removal from this position.
Mamta Kulkarni, a famous actress of the 90s, had recently taken renunciation and was given the new name Mamta Nand Giri. However, controversies continued since she became a Mahamandaleshwar. Finally, her position has been revoked. These are five possible reasons:
Why Mamta Kulkarni’s Mahamandaleshwar position was revoked

1. Mamta did not follow the rules of the Kinnar Akhada. According to the rules, she was supposed to wear a Vaijanti Mala, but she was wearing a Rudraksha Mala.
2. According to the rules, Mamta’s head should have been shaved before taking renunciation. However, this did not happen.
3. The actress was made a Mahamandaleshwar without renunciation. The Kinnar Akhada had objections to this from the beginning.

4. In the 90s, Mamta Kulkarni did a topless photoshoot. Due to this, the followers of the Kinnar Akhada objected to her becoming a Mahamandaleshwar.
5. Mamta Kulkarni’s name was linked to the underworld. Furthermore, she faced accusations of drug trafficking. She married a drug mafia member. The Akhada also objected to this.

All these points went against Mamta Kulkarni. Therefore, her position was revoked. Now the Kinnar Akhada will be reconstituted, and a new Acharya and Mahamandaleshwar will be announced soon.

