Mahvash's Viral Post Celebrates Chahal's Historic Achievement

RJ Mahvash’s latest post for Yuzvendra Chahal: RJ Mahvash has once again expressed his heartfelt feelings in his latest post. His message for Chahal quickly went viral on social media.

Mumbai•Apr 16, 2025 / 10:10 am• Patrika Desk

Rj Mahvash Instagram: Following his divorce from Dhanashree, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has achieved something that has the entire nation talking. Chahal set a historic record in IPL 2025, bringing widespread joy. Preity Zinta embraced her team player, Yuzvendra Chahal, while RJ Mahvash also made a post, expressing her feelings. RJ Mahvash’s Instagram post quickly went viral, causing a sensation on social media. Social media users have begun speculating about the nature of Chahal and RJ Mahvash’s relationship. RJ Mahvash was recently seen cheering for Chahal in the stands during a match in Chandigarh, further fueling rumours of a link-up.

RJ Mahvash's Post RJ Mahvash was among the most visibly delighted by Yuzvendra Chahal's historic victory. Her social media post is noteworthy. Mahvash's post is considered quite special for Chahal. Social media users are flooding the post with comments, interpreting it in various ways; some see it as friendship, others as pure love. RJ Mahvash's Post on Yuzvendra Chahal's Historic Achievement Yuzvendra Chahal's record-breaking performance in IPL 2025 is unlikely to be easily surpassed. Against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Punjab Kings (PBKS) managed only 111 runs. However, Chahal's exceptional bowling turned the match around. His outstanding performance led the Punjab Kings to a 16-run victory. This is the lowest score in IPL history from which a team has achieved victory.