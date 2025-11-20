Classical Roots to Political Heights: Maithili Thakur’s Inspiring Journey from Rejection to Victory

Maithili Thakur (Source: X @venom1s)
Maithili Thakur: Bihar's famous folk singer Maithili Thakur is currently making a special mark in political circles. At just 25 years of age, Maithili Thakur has registered a victory from the Alinagar assembly seat on a BJP ticket. She has also earned the distinction of becoming the youngest MLA in the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
Talking about her career, everyone knows she was quite famous even before entering politics. However, few people know that to reach this stage, she and her family members endured many challenges, rejections, and painful experiences.
In fact, Maithili Thakur's passion for music was evident from childhood, but she faced several rejections in reality shows. It is noteworthy that Maithili Thakur had previously revealed in an interview that she had to face rejections multiple times in singing reality shows. She first tried for 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs', where she was rejected due to her strong inclination towards classical music. Maithili further added, "After facing rejections, I promised myself that I would also sing Bollywood songs now." However, in 2015, she faced rejection once again during the auditions for 'Indian Idol' due to her father's encouragement to stick to classical music.
Sharing her emotions, Maithili Thakur also stated, "Sometimes they wouldn't even tell me why I was rejected. I used to feel very bad. These continuous failures upset me so much that I even considered giving up music and preparing for UPSC, as I was also good at studies."
Not only this, but Maithili's struggle was not confined to the stage; she also faced many difficulties in school. Due to her talent, Maithili received free admission to a private school, but she felt isolated among her affluent classmates. She recounted, "I was quite scared of girls my age. I was afraid of their comments. They would always mock me, calling me 'stupid Bihari'."
In an old interview with The Indian Express, Maithili Thakur had revealed that her mother had disclosed the struggles of her early years. The family had to change houses 17 times in a decade. The main reason for this was Maithili and her brothers' music practice, which often led to complaints from neighbours. Her mother also stated, "The children were never mischievous nor did they trouble anyone, but we kept changing houses so that they could practice in peace." At that time, they lived in one-room houses, which were always attached to someone else's property. However, after years of struggle, in 2017, the family bought a house in Dwarka, Delhi, and in 2020, they moved into a larger apartment that was specifically soundproofed.
Maithili Thakur's journey has been very inspiring. From being called 'stupid Bihari' to facing rejections, she never gave up. Today, she is not only a famous folk singer but has also become an MLA. Her story demonstrates that with hard work, dedication, and unwavering self-belief, any obstacle can be overcome to achieve success.
