Classical Roots to Political Heights: Maithili Thakur’s Inspiring Journey from Rejection to Victory

In an old interview with The Indian Express, Maithili Thakur had revealed that her mother had disclosed the struggles of her early years. The family had to change houses 17 times in a decade. The main reason for this was Maithili and her brothers' music practice, which often led to complaints from neighbours. Her mother also stated, "The children were never mischievous nor did they trouble anyone, but we kept changing houses so that they could practice in peace." At that time, they lived in one-room houses, which were always attached to someone else's property. However, after years of struggle, in 2017, the family bought a house in Dwarka, Delhi, and in 2020, they moved into a larger apartment that was specifically soundproofed.