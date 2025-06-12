Major Accident on Ram Charan's 'The India House' Set: Water Tank Bursts

Panic During Shooting The accident happened while filming an action scene. A large water tank was used to simulate an ocean scene. The tank suddenly burst during filming, releasing thousands of litres of water onto the set. This caused panic, injuring several people and damaging equipment.
Shooting Halted Several videos from the ‘The India House’ set have gone viral on social media, showing crew members attempting to salvage equipment. While no fatalities were reported, several injuries resulted in the halting of filming. An investigation into the incident is underway.
Investigation into Safety Protocols on Set The injured crew members were rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad. The assistant cinematographer and other crew members are receiving treatment and are reported to be in stable condition. However, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the tank failure and whether safety regulations were followed on set.
Film Based on India’s Independence Ram Charan’s ‘The India House’ is a film based on the story of pre-independence India. Nikhil Siddhartha and Sai Manjrekar play the lead roles, with veteran actor Anupam Kher also featuring prominently. The film is directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna and produced by Ram Charan’s production house.