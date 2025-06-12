scriptMajor Accident on Ram Charan's 'The India House' Set: Water Tank Bursts | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Major Accident on Ram Charan's 'The India House' Set: Water Tank Bursts

A major accident occurred on the set of Ram Charan’s film, ‘The India House’. A water tank burst during shooting, injuring several people.

Jun 12, 2025 / 03:46 pm

Patrika Desk

Ram Charan : ‘द इंडिया हाउस’ के शूटिंग सेट पर बड़ा हादसा, पानी की टंकी फटने से मची अफरा-तफरी
A serious accident occurred on the set of South Indian actor Ram Charan’s new film, ‘The India House’. During shooting in the Shamshabad area of Hyderabad, a water tank burst, causing flood-like conditions on the set. Several crew members, including an assistant cinematographer, were injured. A video of the incident is rapidly going viral.

Panic During Shooting

The accident happened while filming an action scene. A large water tank was used to simulate an ocean scene. The tank suddenly burst during filming, releasing thousands of litres of water onto the set. This caused panic, injuring several people and damaging equipment.

Shooting Halted

Several videos from the ‘The India House’ set have gone viral on social media, showing crew members attempting to salvage equipment. While no fatalities were reported, several injuries resulted in the halting of filming. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Investigation into Safety Protocols on Set

The injured crew members were rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad. The assistant cinematographer and other crew members are receiving treatment and are reported to be in stable condition. However, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the tank failure and whether safety regulations were followed on set.

Film Based on India’s Independence

Ram Charan’s ‘The India House’ is a film based on the story of pre-independence India. Nikhil Siddhartha and Sai Manjrekar play the lead roles, with veteran actor Anupam Kher also featuring prominently. The film is directed by Ram Vamsi Krishna and produced by Ram Charan’s production house.

News / Entertainment / Major Accident on Ram Charan's 'The India House' Set: Water Tank Bursts

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Ahmedabad: Air India Plane with 242 Onboard Crashes, Former CM Rupani’s Name on Passenger List

National News

Ahmedabad: Air India Plane with 242 Onboard Crashes, Former CM Rupani’s Name on Passenger List

in 5 hours

Ahmedabad Airport Closed Following Plane Crash; Adani Company Releases Statement

National News

Ahmedabad Airport Closed Following Plane Crash; Adani Company Releases Statement

in 5 hours

Israel Prepared for Military Operation in Iran: Will Another War Erupt?

Gulf

Israel Prepared for Military Operation in Iran: Will Another War Erupt?

in 53 minutes

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

National News

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

1 hour ago

Latest Entertainment

MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Dies After Breast Cancer

Entertainment

MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Dies After Breast Cancer

in 4 hours

Monalisa and Utkarsh’s Album Teaser Released

Entertainment

Monalisa and Utkarsh’s Album Teaser Released

in 2 hours

Sunny Deol Announces ‘Border 2’ Expected Release Date

Entertainment

Sunny Deol Announces ‘Border 2’ Expected Release Date

in 1 hour

Shilpa Shetty’s Croatia Trip Sparks Controversy

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty’s Croatia Trip Sparks Controversy

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.