Major Accident on Ram Charan's 'The India House' Set: Water Tank Bursts

Panic During Shooting The accident happened while filming an action scene. A large water tank was used to simulate an ocean scene. The tank suddenly burst during filming, releasing thousands of litres of water onto the set. This caused panic, injuring several people and damaging equipment.

హీరో నిఖిల్ సినిమా షూటింగ్లో భారీ ప్రమాదం ది ఇండియన్ హౌస్ సినిమా షూటింగ్లో ఘటనశంషాబాద్ సమీపంలో సముద్రం సీన్స్ తీసేందుకు ఏర్పాటు చేసిన భారీ వాటర్ ట్యాంక్ పగిలిపోవడంతో లొకేషన్ మొత్తం వరదఅసిస్టెంట్ కెమెరామెన్ కు తీవ్ర గాయాలు.. మరికొంత మందికి గాయాలు https://t.co/x98xY5eaKE pic.twitter.com/yLewxQTiQ7 — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) June 11, 2025 Shooting Halted Several videos from the 'The India House' set have gone viral on social media, showing crew members attempting to salvage equipment. While no fatalities were reported, several injuries resulted in the halting of filming. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Investigation into Safety Protocols on Set The injured crew members were rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad. The assistant cinematographer and other crew members are receiving treatment and are reported to be in stable condition. However, an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the tank failure and whether safety regulations were followed on set.