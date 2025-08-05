Malayalam Actor Shanawas Passes Away at 71

Malayalam actor Shanawas passed away at the age of 71 due to kidney disease. He was the son of Prem Nazir, a great actor of Indian cinema. Shanawas was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he breathed his last. According to reports, Shanawas was admitted to the hospital only last night. His last rites will be performed this evening at the Palayam Muslim Jamaat Cemetery.
Mr. Shanawas began his journey in the world of cinema while pursuing his M.A. in English Literature from New College, Chennai. Shanawas, who started his career with 'Premageethangal' directed by Balachandra Menon in 1981, worked in 96 films in his film career. In his journey of more than four decades, this veteran actor worked in many films, in which he won the hearts of the audience by playing sometimes a romantic hero and sometimes a cruel villain.
He played all kinds of roles. Some of his most memorable characters include films like 'Mounaragam', 'Chitram', 'Ganam', 'Maharajavu', 'Manithali' and 'Premageethangal'. He achieved success after a long time with his character in the 2011 superhit film Chinatown with Mohanlal.
Mr. Shanawas was the son of Prem Nazir, who was a superstar of the Malayalam film industry. Prem Nazir remained at the top of Malayalam cinema for 30 decades. In his film journey, he worked in more than 900 films. Not only this, but he did more than 100 films with the same heroine. Prem Nazir made 4 world records in his career.
Shanawas made a distinct identity for himself through various roles in both Malayalam and Tamil cinema. Apart from this, he has also worked in serials. The death of Shanawas is the end of an era for many Malayalam cinema lovers, who will remember him not only as a good son, but also as a talented actor, and his name will always be remembered in Indian cinema.