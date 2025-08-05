5 August 2025,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Malayalam Actor Shanawas Passes Away at 71

Malayalam actor Shanawas has died at the age of 71 due to kidney disease. He was the son of Prem Nazir, a great actor of Indian cinema.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Aug 05, 2025

Actor Shanawas (Image: Patrika)

Malayalam actor Shanawas passed away at the age of 71 due to kidney disease. He was the son of Prem Nazir, a great actor of Indian cinema. Shanawas was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, where he breathed his last. According to reports, Shanawas was admitted to the hospital only last night. His last rites will be performed this evening at the Palayam Muslim Jamaat Cemetery.

Began acting during college

Mr. Shanawas began his journey in the world of cinema while pursuing his M.A. in English Literature from New College, Chennai. Shanawas, who started his career with 'Premageethangal' directed by Balachandra Menon in 1981, worked in 96 films in his film career. In his journey of more than four decades, this veteran actor worked in many films, in which he won the hearts of the audience by playing sometimes a romantic hero and sometimes a cruel villain.

Played a memorable role in the film Chinatown

He played all kinds of roles. Some of his most memorable characters include films like 'Mounaragam', 'Chitram', 'Ganam', 'Maharajavu', 'Manithali' and 'Premageethangal'. He achieved success after a long time with his character in the 2011 superhit film Chinatown with Mohanlal.

Shanawas was son of actor Prem Nazir

Mr. Shanawas was the son of Prem Nazir, who was a superstar of the Malayalam film industry. Prem Nazir remained at the top of Malayalam cinema for 30 decades. In his film journey, he worked in more than 900 films. Not only this, but he did more than 100 films with the same heroine. Prem Nazir made 4 world records in his career.

Shanawas's name will always be remembered in Indian cinema

Shanawas made a distinct identity for himself through various roles in both Malayalam and Tamil cinema. Apart from this, he has also worked in serials. The death of Shanawas is the end of an era for many Malayalam cinema lovers, who will remember him not only as a good son, but also as a talented actor, and his name will always be remembered in Indian cinema.

Share the news:

Published on:

05 Aug 2025 05:25 pm

English News / Entertainment / Malayalam Actor Shanawas Passes Away at 71
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.