Entertainment

Actor Mohanlal to Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Actor Mohanlal is to receive India's highest film honour, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has extended his congratulations.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

Mohanlal wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Mohanlal (Image: X)

Mohanlal wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award: Malayalam cinema superstar Mohanlal, known for his captivating acting, is to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Indian cinema's highest honour. The Indian government announced his selection for this prestigious award, which will be presented to him on 23 September. The news has been met with overwhelming joy and congratulations from his fans.

Mohanlal wins Dadasaheb Phalke Award

The 65-year-old Mohanlal has acted in over 400 films throughout his four-decade-long career. His talent has graced not only Malayalam cinema but also Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films. His achievement has garnered congratulations from numerous dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Prime Minister Modi wrote on the social media platform X: “Mohanlal Ji is a symbol of excellence and versatility. Congratulations to him on being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. May his achievements continue to inspire generations to come.”

Mohanlal Acting Career

Mohanlal Viswanathan was born on 21 May 1960 in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. He harboured a passion for acting from a young age. It is said that while in sixth grade, he played the role of a 90-year-old man in a play, winning a Best Actor award for his performance.

Mohanlal's depth and natural ease in acting have earned him the affectionate moniker 'Lalettan' from audiences and critics alike. He has previously received five National Film Awards and is a recipient of the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. His unparalleled contribution to cinema has led to him being titled 'The Complete Actor'.

Mohanlal's Film Career Began in 1980

He launched his film career in 1980 with the film 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal'. In his illustrious career, Mohanlal has received five National Awards and nine Kerala State Film Awards. He has also been honoured with the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri by the Indian government. This award reflects his immeasurable contribution to Indian cinema.

