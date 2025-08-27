Malayalam Rapper Vedan Granted Anticipatory Bail in Rape Case

A significant development has emerged from the South Indian film industry. The Kerala High Court on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, granted anticipatory bail to renowned Malayalam rapper Hiran Das Murale, known as Vedan, in a rape case related to alleged breach of promise of marriage.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas delivered the order, clarifying that the petition did not consider other accusations against Vedan.
The case was filed by a female doctor who claimed Vedan befriended her on Instagram in 2021, and their relationship gradually deepened.
She alleged that Vedan promised to marry her and, under this assurance, engaged in physical relationships with her on multiple occasions between 2021 and 2023 in Kozhikode, Kochi, and other locations.
The complaint also stated that they were together for some time, and he provided her with financial assistance, including funds for her first album and travel expenses.
Appearing through counsel, the complainant opposed the bail plea, arguing that Vedan had similarly deceived other young women. However, the court stated that each case should be viewed independently.
Vedan's lawyer argued that the relationship was consensual, initiated by the complainant contacting him as a fan, and that the complaint stemmed from personal differences.
Police had previously issued a lookout notice for Vedan, fearing he might attempt to leave the country, as he had been absconding since the case surfaced.
The court initially granted him interim protection from arrest while reserving its final decision on his petition. This is not the first time the 25-year-old rapper has faced legal troubles. Earlier this year, the High Court granted him bail in a separate case related to possession of tiger teeth. Furthermore, in April, he was arrested along with others during a drug raid, though later released.
Vedan, who rose to fame under the banner ‘Voice of the Voiceless’, gained popularity for his socially conscious rap and wrote songs for hit films like ‘Nayattu’, ‘Karam’, and ‘Manjummel Boys’. However, the current allegations have cast a shadow over his burgeoning career.
The High Court's grant of anticipatory bail is considered a significant relief for the artist, while investigations continue in some other similar cases.