Malayalam Rapper Vedan Arrested Again on Fresh Rape Charges

A major development has emerged from the Indian music industry. Rapper Vedan (Hiradas Murli), has been accused of rape by a female doctor. Following a police complaint, the young doctor has also levelled several serious allegations, including accusations of deception regarding marriage. According to a report in The Indian Express, Kerala Police registered a case under Section 376(2) of the IPC on Wednesday, which pertains to repeated sexual assault.
The entire case against the rapper is based on the statement of the female doctor, who alleges that Vedan engaged in sexual relations with her under the false promise of marriage. The doctor further alleges that between 2021 and 2023, the accused took her to various locations in Kerala and repeatedly assaulted her under the pretext of marriage. She claims that she reported the matter to the police after he changed his mind and reneged on his promise. She also alleges that she had been lending him money for several years and has provided the police with bank statements and UPI transaction details.
According to police, this is not Vedan's first encounter with the law. In April, he was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possessing six grams of cannabis in Kochi, later receiving bail. He also faced a wildlife case related to wearing a pendant made of leopard teeth.
In May 2024, a BJP leader filed a complaint against the rapper, alleging that Vedan's songs tarnished the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promoted caste discrimination. Police are now investigating all these cases.
Rapper Vedan is quite popular among young people, and his rap songs are widely appreciated. In this ongoing case, the police have maintained the victim's identity confidential, as per Supreme Court guidelines in sexual assault cases. No statement has yet been released by the victim's family, and the accused has not yet issued an official response.