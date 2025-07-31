Malayalam Rapper Vedan Arrested Again on Fresh Rape Charges

The entire case against the rapper is based on the statement of the female doctor, who alleges that Vedan engaged in sexual relations with her under the false promise of marriage. The doctor further alleges that between 2021 and 2023, the accused took her to various locations in Kerala and repeatedly assaulted her under the pretext of marriage. She claims that she reported the matter to the police after he changed his mind and reneged on his promise. She also alleges that she had been lending him money for several years and has provided the police with bank statements and UPI transaction details.