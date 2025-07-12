12 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Iran Israel Conflict

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Malik Box Office Day 1: Rajkummar Rao's 'Malik' Creates a Storm, Know the Earning!

Rajkummar Rao has gifted his fans a new film, 'Malik'. This time, after a long gap, the actor is seen in action, rather than comedy.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 12, 2025

Malik BOC Day 1: राजकुमार राव की 'मालिक' ने पहले दिन मचाया धमाल, जानिए कितनी हुई कमाई!
(Image- Rajkummar Rao X)

Rajkumar Rao: Just months after ‘Bhool Chook Maaf’, Rajkumar Rao has gifted his fans a new film, ‘Malik’. This time, the actor is seen in an action role, a departure from his usual comedies. Released on July 11th, the film has garnered a decent audience at the box office. Initial earnings and reviews suggest the film could perform well over the weekend. Let's find out its first-day collection.

‘Malik’s Earnings

Rajkumar Rao's film raked in ₹3.48 crore on its first day at the box office. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. Initial indications suggest the film might earn more than expected. The production budget of ‘Malik’ is approximately ₹54 crore. Therefore, the film needs to earn over ₹100 crore to be considered a hit.

With big films like ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, F1, ‘Jurassic World’, and ‘Superman’ already in theatres, surpassing this figure might be challenging for ‘Malik’. Besides Rajkumar Rao, the film stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla, and Manushi Chhillar. Pulkit directed the film, which also features Swanand Kirkire, recently seen in ‘Panchayat 4’.

Share the news:

Published on:

12 Jul 2025 11:34 am

English News / Entertainment / Malik Box Office Day 1: Rajkummar Rao's 'Malik' Creates a Storm, Know the Earning!
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.