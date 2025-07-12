Malik Box Office Day 1: Rajkummar Rao's 'Malik' Creates a Storm, Know the Earning!

Rajkumar Rao: Just months after ‘Bhool Chook Maaf’, Rajkumar Rao has gifted his fans a new film, ‘Malik’. This time, the actor is seen in an action role, a departure from his usual comedies. Released on July 11th, the film has garnered a decent audience at the box office. Initial earnings and reviews suggest the film could perform well over the weekend. Let's find out its first-day collection.