Malik Box Office Day 1: Rajkummar Rao's 'Malik' Creates a Storm, Know the Earning!

Rajkumar Rao: Just months after ‘Bhool Chook Maaf’, Rajkumar Rao has gifted his fans a new film, ‘Malik’. This time, the actor is seen in an action role, a departure from his usual comedies. Released on July 11th, the film has garnered a decent audience at the box office. Initial earnings and reviews suggest the film could perform well over the weekend. Let's find out its first-day collection.
Rajkumar Rao's film raked in ₹3.48 crore on its first day at the box office. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. Initial indications suggest the film might earn more than expected. The production budget of ‘Malik’ is approximately ₹54 crore. Therefore, the film needs to earn over ₹100 crore to be considered a hit.
With big films like ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, F1, ‘Jurassic World’, and ‘Superman’ already in theatres, surpassing this figure might be challenging for ‘Malik’. Besides Rajkumar Rao, the film stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Saurabh Shukla, and Manushi Chhillar. Pulkit directed the film, which also features Swanand Kirkire, recently seen in ‘Panchayat 4’.