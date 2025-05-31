Mamta Kulkarni Breaks Silence on Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy After Three Months

Mamta Kulkarni’s Statement on the Mahamandaleshwar Controversy Speaking to ANI, Mamta Kulkarni stated, “My becoming Mahamandaleshwar in that Kumbh was in God’s hands, which was the holiest occasion in 140 years. God gave me the fruit of my 25 years of ‘tapasya’ (austerities).” It is known that Mamta Kulkarni has left her worldly life to embark on a spiritual journey. She has adopted a new name, “Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri.” She became a Mahamandaleshwar (a respected spiritual leader) during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on 24 January.

Public Criticism Across the Country Following Mamta Kulkarni's appointment as Mahamandaleshwar, yoga guru Baba Ramdev openly criticised the decision. He stated that no one can become a saint "overnight". News agency PTI quoted Baba Ramdev as saying, "The great Kumbh festival of Sanatan, where our roots are connected, is a grand celebration. It is a sacred festival. Some people associate obscenity, intoxication and improper behaviour in the name of Kumbh. This is not the true essence of Maha Kumbh. Some individuals, who were engrossed in worldly pleasures until yesterday, suddenly become saints or even acquire titles like Mahamandaleshwar in a single day."

Mamta Kulkarni Expelled The controversy escalated, leading to the expulsion of both Mamta Kulkarni and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from the Kinnar Akhada by its founder, Rishi Ajay Das, on 10 February. Mamta Kulkarni addressed the matter approximately three months later.