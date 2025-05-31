Mamta Kulkarni Breaks Silence on Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy After Three Months

Mamta Kulkarni breaks silence on kinnar akhada mahamandaleshwar controversy
Mamta Kulkarni’s Reaction to Kinnar Akhada Mahamandaleshwar Controversy: Having distanced herself from the film industry, Mamta Kulkarni has embraced a religious path. She was appointed Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhada at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela, but subsequent controversy led to her resignation after just two weeks. Recently, Kulkarni was spotted at the airport where she spoke to the media and reflected on her time as a Mahamandaleshwar.
Mamta Kulkarni’s Statement on the Mahamandaleshwar Controversy
Speaking to ANI, Mamta Kulkarni stated, “My becoming Mahamandaleshwar in that Kumbh was in God’s hands, which was the holiest occasion in 140 years. God gave me the fruit of my 25 years of ‘tapasya’ (austerities).” It is known that Mamta Kulkarni has left her worldly life to embark on a spiritual journey. She has adopted a new name, “Shri Yamai Mamta Nandgiri.” She became a Mahamandaleshwar (a respected spiritual leader) during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh on 24 January.
Public Criticism Across the Country
Following Mamta Kulkarni’s appointment as Mahamandaleshwar, yoga guru Baba Ramdev openly criticised the decision. He stated that no one can become a saint “overnight”. News agency PTI quoted Baba Ramdev as saying, “The great Kumbh festival of Sanatan, where our roots are connected, is a grand celebration. It is a sacred festival. Some people associate obscenity, intoxication and improper behaviour in the name of Kumbh. This is not the true essence of Maha Kumbh. Some individuals, who were engrossed in worldly pleasures until yesterday, suddenly become saints or even acquire titles like Mahamandaleshwar in a single day.”
Mamta Kulkarni Expelled
The controversy escalated, leading to the expulsion of both Mamta Kulkarni and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Lakshmi Narayan Tripathi from the Kinnar Akhada by its founder, Rishi Ajay Das, on 10 February. Mamta Kulkarni addressed the matter approximately three months later.
Mamta Kulkarni: A Famous Bollywood Actress
Mamta Kulkarni had a successful career in the 1990s, starring in several hit films and popular dance numbers. She appeared in films such as ‘Tiranga’, ‘Baazi’, ‘ Krantiveer’, ‘Karan Arjun’, and ‘Ghatak’.
