Manjummel Boys: Film made for 20 crore earns 240 crore, now makers accused of ‘fraud’

A case has been registered against Soubin Shahir, his father Babu Shahir, and producer Shawn Antony, all of whom are partners in 'Parava Films'. Earlier, Soubin was arrested on charges of financial fraud but was later released on bail, and the case is still ongoing in court. It is worth noting that Manjummel Boys is based on a true incident that occurred in the Guna Caves in 2006, when a group of friends from a small town went on a holiday to Kodaikanal. Their trip takes a tragic turn when one of them gets trapped in the Guna Caves.