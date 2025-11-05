Manjummel Boys: Film made for 20 crore earns 240 crore, now makers accused of ‘fraud’

Manjummel Boys (Source: X @VRFridayMatinee)
Manjummel Boys: Manjummel Boys has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film to date, but its journey was not easy. From production difficulties to allegations of fraud following its tremendous success, it has faced many hurdles.
Furthermore, Manjummel Boys has made a significant impact at this year's Kerala State Film Awards, winning a total of 10 awards across various categories, including Best Film, Best Screenplay, and Best Director. The film, directed by Chidambaram and released last year, has now become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time.
The film's journey has been fraught with challenges, from production difficulties to immense success, and now its makers are facing allegations of fraud. In fact, despite its massive success, the film soon found itself embroiled in controversy. Siraj Valiathara, who claims to be one of the silent investors in the film, has filed a police case against actor Soubin Shahir, who played a pivotal role in the film, and his co-producer team. Siraj alleged that he was made to invest approximately ₹7 crore in the film's budget but received no share of the profits after its release.
A case has been registered against Soubin Shahir, his father Babu Shahir, and producer Shawn Antony, all of whom are partners in 'Parava Films'. Earlier, Soubin was arrested on charges of financial fraud but was later released on bail, and the case is still ongoing in court. It is worth noting that Manjummel Boys is based on a true incident that occurred in the Guna Caves in 2006, when a group of friends from a small town went on a holiday to Kodaikanal. Their trip takes a tragic turn when one of them gets trapped in the Guna Caves.
Although the filmmakers initially considered shooting in the Guna Caves, they soon realised it would be difficult and dangerous. Therefore, they decided to recreate the caves on a set. Speaking about the experience, director Chidambaram told Onmanorama, "It was not an easy journey, but it was very rewarding. I believe we got what we truly deserved. It motivates us to move forward and create much more."
The film was made on a budget of ₹20 crore and Manjummel Boys made history last year by earning ₹240 crore. It remained at the top for months until recently, when it was surpassed by Dulquer Salmaan's production, the film 'Oru Naal Varum'.
