5 July 2025,

Saturday

Entertainment

Marvel's Biggest Villain Yet: Galactus, More Dangerous Than Thanos

Marvel Universe's Biggest Villain Yet is Arriving! What's the Name?

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 05, 2025

Galactus vs Thanos

A new and extremely dangerous villain has arrived in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), named Galactus. Yes, this powerful antagonist is introduced for the first time in the new MCU film, 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps'.

Galactus is considered the 'Devourer of Worlds'. He is a cosmic entity that predates many galaxies, older than the universe itself.

Galactus has no desire for revenge or a lust for power; he is compelled to consume planets merely to survive. This makes him a threat everywhere. He is considered the biggest and most terrifying villain of the MCU to date.

The Story of Galactus

Galactus is very different from other MCU villains like Thanos. He neither attempts to reason nor engage in dialogue. His sole purpose is destruction.

This dangerous character will be portrayed by renowned actor Ralph Ineson, previously seen in films like 'Game of Thrones' and 'The Witch'.

The first glimpse of Galactus was in Fantastic Four comic #48 in 1966. At that time, the Fantastic Four were the first superheroes to confront Galactus and attempt to stop him.

Similar to how Thanos was gradually introduced in post-credit scenes, Galactus is now slowly entering the Marvel Universe. In the coming time, he could become the biggest threat to the MCU.

MCU's 37th Film and ‘Fantastic Four’

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' is the next big film from Marvel Studios, directed by Matt Shakman.

The film features many famous actors, including Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebban Moss-Bachrach, Joseph Quinn, Julia Garner, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson.

This film will be the 37th film in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and the second reboot of the Fantastic Four series. The film's story is written by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, and Ian Springer. The music is composed by Michael Giacchino. The film will be released in India on 25 July in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Published on:

05 Jul 2025 02:40 pm

English News / Entertainment / Marvel's Biggest Villain Yet: Galactus, More Dangerous Than Thanos
