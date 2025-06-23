Massive Fire Engulfs 'Anupamaa' Set at Goregaon Film City

Officials stated that the fire broke out at 6.10 am on a set located behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set in Dadasaheb Phalke Chitrnagari (Film City) in Goregaon (East). Upon receiving the alert, at least four fire engines and water tankers from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and launched a major firefighting operation. The fact that the fire occurred in the morning, when shooting was not in progress, prevented a potentially much larger disaster.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials reported that the situation is now under control. No injuries have been reported. The fire brigade has successfully extinguished the blaze. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have been the cause, although officials stated that confirmation will only be possible after a thorough investigation. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. A Deputy Divisional Fire Officer, three station officers, along with local police and municipal corporation teams, are present at the scene.

It is noteworthy that ‘Anupamaa’ is a hugely popular television serial watched by millions across the country. This incident has not only resulted in significant set damage but may also impact the show’s upcoming shooting schedule.