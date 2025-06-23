scriptMassive Fire Engulfs 'Anupamaa' Set at Goregaon Film City | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Massive Fire Engulfs 'Anupamaa' Set at Goregaon Film City

A fire broke out on the set of the popular TV serial ‘Anupama’ located in Mumbai’s Film City. While there were no reported injuries, the set was completely destroyed by the fire.

Jun 23, 2025 / 10:52 am

Patrika Desk

Mumbai Goregaon Film City Anupama set fire
A major incident unfolded in Mumbai this morning. A massive fire broke out at the renowned Film City in Goregaon (East) on Monday morning. Reports suggest the fire started around 5 am on the set of the popular television serial, ‘Anupamaa’. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but the shooting set was completely destroyed. The fire has now been brought under control.
Officials stated that the fire broke out at 6.10 am on a set located behind the Marathi Bigg Boss set in Dadasaheb Phalke Chitrnagari (Film City) in Goregaon (East). Upon receiving the alert, at least four fire engines and water tankers from the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and launched a major firefighting operation. The fact that the fire occurred in the morning, when shooting was not in progress, prevented a potentially much larger disaster.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials reported that the situation is now under control. No injuries have been reported. The fire brigade has successfully extinguished the blaze. Preliminary investigations suggest a short circuit may have been the cause, although officials stated that confirmation will only be possible after a thorough investigation. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. A Deputy Divisional Fire Officer, three station officers, along with local police and municipal corporation teams, are present at the scene.
It is noteworthy that ‘Anupamaa’ is a hugely popular television serial watched by millions across the country. This incident has not only resulted in significant set damage but may also impact the show’s upcoming shooting schedule.

News / Entertainment / Massive Fire Engulfs 'Anupamaa' Set at Goregaon Film City

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

World

Syria: Church Shooting and Bombing Kills 20, ISIS Suspected

in 2 hours

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

Cricket News

India vs England 1st Test: Tendulkar praises Bumrah, unhappy with fielding effort

in 2 hours

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

National News

Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

18 hours ago

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

Entertainment

Three Universes: Bollywood’s Biggest Masterplan Unveiled!

17 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Massive Fire Engulfs 'Anupamaa' Set at Goregaon Film City

Entertainment

Massive Fire Engulfs 'Anupamaa' Set at Goregaon Film City

in 4 hours

‘Nikita Roy’: Sonakshi Sinha Cast Due to Talent, Not Familial Ties, Says Kush Sinha

Entertainment

‘Nikita Roy’: Sonakshi Sinha Cast Due to Talent, Not Familial Ties, Says Kush Sinha

13 hours ago

From Copywriter to ₹600 Crore Blockbuster Hero: Ranveer Singh's Rise

Entertainment

From Copywriter to ₹600 Crore Blockbuster Hero: Ranveer Singh's Rise

13 hours ago

Heroine-led Thriller ‘Awe’ (2018) Becomes Blockbuster Hit

Entertainment

Heroine-led Thriller ‘Awe’ (2018) Becomes Blockbuster Hit

14 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.