Mastiii 4: Second Poster Release Fuels Audience Excitement, Latest Update Revealed

Mastiii 4 New Poster Release (Image: Actor's Instagram)
Mastiii 4 New Poster Release: With four times the fun, madness, and laughter, the cult comedy franchise 'Masti' is back. Yes, the second poster of 'Mastiii 4' has been released, and with it, audience excitement has reached new heights. The film is set to create a stir in cinemas on November 21, 2025.
The poster immediately brings back fond memories of the original 'Masti' for fans. The best part about the film is that the OG trio – Ritesh Deshmukh (Amar), Vivek Oberoi (Meet), and Aftab Shivdasani (Prem) – will be seen together once again. How much these three can entertain the audience together will only be known after the film's release.
While some people liked the film's poster, some users are definitely upset. One user wrote, "Very strange poster and song too." Another wrote, "Such a cheap poster." Yet another commented, "The poster shouldn't be so weird."
This time, joining the Masti gang with the OG boys are Shreya Sharma, Ruhi Singh, and Elnaaz Norouzi, who will add a new sparkle to this madness. Along with this, there will be some surprise cameos that will win the hearts of old fans.
The interesting part is that fans have been waiting for the reunion of this OG trio for a long time, and now with only a month left for the film's release, it is emerging as one of the best comedy films of 2025. With Milap Milan Zaveri's trademark humour and the grand return of the original trio, it remains to be seen whether 'Mastiii 4' will be counted among Bollywood's most entertaining comebacks.
