MC Sabesan Funeral: Renowned Singer-Composer Passes Away After Pankaj Dheer and Asrani

Famous Tamil cinema music composer and singer MC Sabesan is no more. He passed away at the age of 68. His funeral is scheduled to take place at 3 PM today.

Mumbai

Oct 24, 2025

MC Sabesan Funeral

MC Sabesan (Image: Instagram)

MC Sabesan Passed Away: Following a period of silence in Hindi cinema, South Indian cinema is also in mourning. Renowned Tamil music composer and singer MC Sabesan passed away at the age of 68. He had been unwell for some time.

This comes shortly after Bollywood lost three major stars within a week: Pankaj Dheer, known for his role as Karna; the famous actress Madhumati; and veteran actor-comedian Asrani, who passed away on Diwali. These losses have sent shockwaves through the Hindi film industry.

MC Sabesan's Funeral

According to information, music composer and singer MC Sabesan's funeral will be held today, Friday, October 24, at 3 PM in Chennai. MC Sabesan is survived by his three children: a son (Karthik) and two daughters, Geetha and Archana. His passing is a great loss, and tributes are pouring in from the public and stars alike on social media.

The Duo of Sabesan and Murali is No More

The renowned musical duo of Sabesan and Murali has now been broken. With Sabesan's demise, a musical chapter that gave Tamil cinema countless memorable tunes has come to an end.

Sabesan, whom people affectionately knew as Sabesh (MC Sabesan). Sabesh and Murali were real-life brothers, and together they composed music for many excellent films. Their duo worked their magic in hit films like 'Goripalayam', 'Milaga', 'Thavamai Thavamirundhu', 'Paarai', 'Adaikalam', 'Imsai Arasan 23am Pulikesi', 'Pokkisham', 'Engal Aasan', and 'Koodal Nagar'.

Sabesh was not only a capable music director but also an excellent playback singer. The color that his voice and tunes added to Tamil cinema will always be remembered.

Actor Kayal Devaraj gave information

Actor Kayal Devaraj had confirmed the demise of the famous music composer MC Sabesan. Posting on social media, he wrote, "Music composer Sabesan passed away on October 23. He was the younger brother of the renowned music composer and singer 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva. Sabesh, who was also the President of the Musicians and Film Composers Association, passed away today around 12:15 PM in Chennai due to a sudden deterioration in health."

