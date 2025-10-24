MC Sabesan Funeral: Renowned Singer-Composer Passes Away After Pankaj Dheer and Asrani

Actor Kayal Devaraj had confirmed the demise of the famous music composer MC Sabesan. Posting on social media, he wrote, "Music composer Sabesan passed away on October 23. He was the younger brother of the renowned music composer and singer 'Thenisai Thendral' Deva. Sabesh, who was also the President of the Musicians and Film Composers Association, passed away today around 12:15 PM in Chennai due to a sudden deterioration in health."