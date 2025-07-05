5 July 2025,

Saturday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Iran Israel Conflict

Air India Crash

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

'Metro In Dino' Surpasses Kajol's 'Maa' on Opening Day; Box Office Collection Revealed

The opening day collection of the film 'Metro In Dino' is out. Let's find out how the film fared on its first day…

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 05, 2025

Metro in dino box office collection day 1

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 1: The film Metro In Dino hit the box office this Friday, 4 July. Its promotion had been extensive, and now the impact on its opening day is evident. The film received mixed reviews on its first day. This film is seen as competing with Kajol's Maa and Akshay Kumar's Kannappa. Despite this, the film surpassed Maa on its opening day.

Let's find out how much Metro In Dino collected on its opening day and how much Maa earned…

Maa Collects This Much on its 8th Day

Kajol's film Maa was released on 27 June. The film had a fantastic opening weekend, but its earnings have since dropped significantly. Meanwhile, Metro In Dino has overtaken it. On its 8th day of release, Friday, 4 July, Maa collected a mere ₹1 crore. The film's total earnings now stand at ₹27.50 crore. Even after a week, the film hasn't entered the ₹50 crore club. The film appears to be heading towards the flop category.

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 1

Meanwhile, Metro In Dino saw a significant clash with Maa on its opening day, but on 4 July, Metro In Dino surpassed Maa, collecting ₹3.35 crore. The audience reaction to the film has been excellent, with people giving it overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film earned more than Maa on its opening day, outperforming Kajol's film. It remains to be seen how the film performs over the weekend.

Metro In Dino Features a Large Star Cast

The film Metro In Dino features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, along with Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Share the news:

Published on:

05 Jul 2025 11:18 am

English News / Entertainment / 'Metro In Dino' Surpasses Kajol's 'Maa' on Opening Day; Box Office Collection Revealed
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.