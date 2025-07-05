'Metro In Dino' Surpasses Kajol's 'Maa' on Opening Day; Box Office Collection Revealed

Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 1: The film Metro In Dino hit the box office this Friday, 4 July. Its promotion had been extensive, and now the impact on its opening day is evident. The film received mixed reviews on its first day. This film is seen as competing with Kajol's Maa and Akshay Kumar's Kannappa. Despite this, the film surpassed Maa on its opening day.
Let's find out how much Metro In Dino collected on its opening day and how much Maa earned…
Kajol's film Maa was released on 27 June. The film had a fantastic opening weekend, but its earnings have since dropped significantly. Meanwhile, Metro In Dino has overtaken it. On its 8th day of release, Friday, 4 July, Maa collected a mere ₹1 crore. The film's total earnings now stand at ₹27.50 crore. Even after a week, the film hasn't entered the ₹50 crore club. The film appears to be heading towards the flop category.
Meanwhile, Metro In Dino saw a significant clash with Maa on its opening day, but on 4 July, Metro In Dino surpassed Maa, collecting ₹3.35 crore. The audience reaction to the film has been excellent, with people giving it overwhelmingly positive reviews. The film earned more than Maa on its opening day, outperforming Kajol's film. It remains to be seen how the film performs over the weekend.
The film Metro In Dino features Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, along with Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, and Konkona Sen Sharma.