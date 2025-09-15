Mirai Actor Teja Sajja Shared ‘Awkward Moment’ on The Kapil Sharma Show

Teja Sajja: Kapil Sharma's comedy show, 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Season 3, currently airs every Saturday on the OTT platform Netflix. Last Saturday's episode featured the star cast of the film 'Mirai', who shared a superhero-themed story. The episode included much laughter and anecdotes from Teja Sajja, Jagapathi Babu, Shriya Saran, and Ritika Nayak. While Jagapathi Babu mentioned his 170 films in a 35-year career, Teja Sajja recounted an 'Oops Moment,' and Shriya Saran shared her love story.
On the show, Kapil asked Teja about common mishaps on film sets, such as actors' clothing or makeup malfunctioning. He inquired if Teja had ever experienced such an 'Oops Moment.' Teja laughed and recounted an incident at an event.
Teja Sajja explained, "It wasn't on a film set, but at a pre-release event for my film 'Hanuman'. I was given a kurta to wear. I was already stressed about the film's release, so I didn't pay much attention and wore it. However, the kurta was transparent. That wouldn't have been a problem, but my pants were a little low, and after the speech, I saw in the photos that a part of my lower body was visible."
Everyone on stage laughed at Teja Sajja's "Oops Moment," and Kapil Sharma jokingly remarked, "So, the entire film was shown!" Teja replied with a laugh, "Yes, the whole film was shown at the pre-release event."
Teja Sajja, prior to 'Mirai', showcased his action and acting skills in 'Zombie Reddy' and 'Hanuman'.