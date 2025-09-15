Mirai Actor Teja Sajja Shared ‘Awkward Moment’ on The Kapil Sharma Show

Teja Sajja explained, "It wasn't on a film set, but at a pre-release event for my film 'Hanuman'. I was given a kurta to wear. I was already stressed about the film's release, so I didn't pay much attention and wore it. However, the kurta was transparent. That wouldn't have been a problem, but my pants were a little low, and after the speech, I saw in the photos that a part of my lower body was visible."