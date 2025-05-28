scriptMirai Teaser Released: ‘The End of Ashoka’s Reign, the Beginning of a Great War’ | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Mirai Teaser Released: ‘The End of Ashoka’s Reign, the Beginning of a Great War’

For those eager to witness a cinematic portrayal of India’s rich history, the wait is almost over! Teja Sajja’s film, ‘Mirai,’ is soon to grace the silver screen.

May 28, 2025 / 05:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Mirai Teaser Out

Mirai Teaser Out

For fans of action-adventure films, get ready for something new! A film blending history and modernity is on its way. South Indian actor Teja Sajja’s film ‘Mirai’ is all set for release.

The makers released the explosive trailer of ‘Mirai’ on Wednesday. The film’s story is a captivating blend of Indian history and modern action-adventure. But when will this film be released? Let’s find out.

A Mega-Clash in ‘Mirai’

The teaser of ‘Mirai’ is spectacular and action-packed. The film’s story seems quite powerful. Teja Sajja is seen in his impressive style, while actor Manchu Manoj appears in a dangerous and mysterious role. Judging by the teaser, a mega-clash between the two is expected.
Instagram embed removed due to lack of access to the original URL. Please provide the image or video content separately for inclusion.

Instagram post by @peoplemediafactory

A Thrilling Story

Teja Sajja said, “It’s an extremely exciting story where India’s ancient history is presented in a new way. It connects children with a rich history. The film is very entertaining and imaginative.”
Instagram embed removed due to lack of access to the original URL. Please provide the image or video content separately for inclusion.

Instagram reel by Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123)
Karthik Ghattamaneni said, “In the film ‘Mirai’, we have tried to create a world where the beauty of India’s ancient and immortal history blends with modern action and thrill. We aim to present an Indian story to the world in a completely new and unique way, unlike anything seen before.”
Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory said, “We always support films that dare to cross new boundaries. ‘Mirai’ is a perfect example of this thinking. We want to bring such authentic Indian stories to the world.”
“This film perfectly reflects our vision of what Indian cinema can achieve on a global scale. We believe this film will be loved by people worldwide.”

Film Release Date

The film ‘Mirai’ is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad of People Media Factory. It is based on the story of a brave warrior entrusted with protecting nine divine scriptures deeply connected to humanity’s future and destiny.
The film’s star cast includes talented actors like Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Shreya Saran, and Rithika Nayak. ‘Mirai’ will be released in cinemas nationwide on 5 September.

News / Entertainment / Mirai Teaser Released: ‘The End of Ashoka’s Reign, the Beginning of a Great War’

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils plan to help 6 lakh residents

National News

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils plan to help 6 lakh residents

59 minutes ago

RBSE 10th Result 2025 Released: Check Details Here

Jaipur

RBSE 10th Result 2025 Released: Check Details Here

in 3 hours

MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

Indore

MP: Case Registered Against Two IAS Officers, Lokayukta to Investigate

5 hours ago

IMD Predicts 106% Monsoon Surge

National News

IMD Predicts 106% Monsoon Surge

3 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Baburao Bhaiyaa and Raju’s Feud Intensifies: Is Hera Pheri’s On-Screen Spat Mirroring Real Life? Akshay Kumar Speaks Out

Entertainment

Baburao Bhaiyaa and Raju’s Feud Intensifies: Is Hera Pheri’s On-Screen Spat Mirroring Real Life? Akshay Kumar Speaks Out

in 2 hours

Pankaj Tripathi Initially Rejected Criminal Justice

Entertainment

Pankaj Tripathi Initially Rejected Criminal Justice

in 43 minutes

Dipika Kakar Diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer: Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Update

Entertainment

Dipika Kakar Diagnosed with Stage 2 Liver Cancer: Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Update

3 hours ago

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Continues on Day 5

Entertainment

'Bhool Chuk Maaf' Box Office Storm Continues on Day 5

3 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.