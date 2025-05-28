Mirai Teaser Released: ‘The End of Ashoka’s Reign, the Beginning of a Great War’

A Mega-Clash in ‘Mirai’ The teaser of ‘Mirai’ is spectacular and action-packed. The film’s story seems quite powerful. Teja Sajja is seen in his impressive style, while actor Manchu Manoj appears in a dangerous and mysterious role. Judging by the teaser, a mega-clash between the two is expected.

Instagram embed removed due to lack of access to the original URL. Please provide the image or video content separately for inclusion. Instagram post by @peoplemediafactory A Thrilling Story Teja Sajja said, "It's an extremely exciting story where India's ancient history is presented in a new way. It connects children with a rich history. The film is very entertaining and imaginative."

Instagram embed removed due to lack of access to the original URL. Please provide the image or video content separately for inclusion. Instagram reel by Teja Sajja (@tejasajja123) Karthik Ghattamaneni said, "In the film 'Mirai', we have tried to create a world where the beauty of India's ancient and immortal history blends with modern action and thrill. We aim to present an Indian story to the world in a completely new and unique way, unlike anything seen before."

Producer TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory said, “We always support films that dare to cross new boundaries. ‘Mirai’ is a perfect example of this thinking. We want to bring such authentic Indian stories to the world.”

“This film perfectly reflects our vision of what Indian cinema can achieve on a global scale. We believe this film will be loved by people worldwide.” Film Release Date The film ‘Mirai’ is directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Kriti Prasad of People Media Factory. It is based on the story of a brave warrior entrusted with protecting nine divine scriptures deeply connected to humanity’s future and destiny.

The film’s star cast includes talented actors like Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Shreya Saran, and Rithika Nayak. ‘Mirai’ will be released in cinemas nationwide on 5 September.