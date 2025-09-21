Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Mirai’s VFX Impressed? Get Ready for These Stunning Visual Spectacles

If the VFX in 'Mirai' left you astonished, get ready for some more spectacular films. These movies are not only excellent in terms of storytelling but their VFX is so captivating that you'll forget your own world.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 21, 2025

Top VFX Films (Image: X)

Top VFX Films: Teja Sajja's film 'Mirai' is creating a storm in theatres these days. The film's story, action, and spectacular VFX have captivated audiences. Mirai's success has once again sparked discussions about excellent VFX films in Indian cinema. So, if you too want to enjoy films packed with powerful VFX after 'Mirai', here's a list of some excellent films that have amazed audiences with their VFX and also earned handsomely at the box office.

Hanu-Man
Where to Watch - ZEE5

South Indian actor Teja Sajja's film 'Hanu-Man' tops this list. Released last year, this film is a superhero story where the protagonist acquires powers akin to Lord Hanuman to save his village from evil forces. Like 'Mirai', 'Hanu-Man' also uses excellent VFX on a low budget. Teja Sajja has once again proven his ability to deliver blockbuster films even with limited resources.

Tumbbad
Where to Watch - Amazon Prime Video

Released in 2018, 'Tumbbad' initially didn't receive much audience appreciation, but later, upon re-release, it performed exceptionally well at the box office. Made on a budget of just ₹5 crore, the film earned ₹40.6 crore after its re-release. The film makes excellent use of VFX, making it even more terrifying and thrilling.

Karthikeya 2
Where to Watch - ZEE5

'Karthikeya 2' is a Telugu film released in 2022. It tells the story of a doctor who solely relies on science. After being suspended from the hospital, he goes to Dwarka with his mother, where he discovers a hidden secret about Lord Krishna. The film's story is full of mystery and suspense.

Kantara
Where to Watch - Amazon Prime Video

Rishabh Shetty's 'Kantara', released in 2022, is one of the best action films. This film is based on the folklore of a small village, which the filmmakers have beautifully portrayed on screen using VFX.

Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva
Where to Watch - JioHotstar

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' concludes this list. The film was well-received by audiences and was a box office super hit. The film makes spectacular use of VFX, making it a visual treat. This film is a blend of Indian mythology and modern science.

These films are proof that Indian cinema has significantly advanced in VFX. The success of 'Mirai' has further boosted the popularity of these films. So, what are you waiting for? Watch these films today and experience the spectacular VFX.

