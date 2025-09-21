Mirai’s VFX Impressed? Get Ready for These Stunning Visual Spectacles

Top VFX Films: Teja Sajja's film 'Mirai' is creating a storm in theatres these days. The film's story, action, and spectacular VFX have captivated audiences. Mirai's success has once again sparked discussions about excellent VFX films in Indian cinema. So, if you too want to enjoy films packed with powerful VFX after 'Mirai', here's a list of some excellent films that have amazed audiences with their VFX and also earned handsomely at the box office.