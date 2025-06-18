scriptMithi River Scam: ED to Interrogate Dino Morea Again | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Mithi River Scam: ED to Interrogate Dino Morea Again

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a second summons to Dino Morea. Read the full story.

Jun 18, 2025 / 03:24 pm

Patrika Desk

Bollywood actor Dino Morea is once again facing trouble in connection with the Mithi River cleaning scam. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued him another summons, asking him to appear for questioning on Wednesday.

The ED has previously questioned Dino Morea, but the agency is now summoning him again based on some new information. It is believed that the agency is investigating Dino’s role in some transactions and financial dealings related to the scam.
It is worth noting that several officials and businessmen have already been questioned in this major scam. It remains to be seen what new revelations will emerge from Dino Morea’s questioning this time.

Raids on Actor’s Home and Offices

As part of its investigation into the case, the ED conducted raids on the Mumbai homes and offices of Dino Morea and his brother Santino Morea on June 6. The investigation revealed that Santino Morea, along with Ketan Kadam’s wife, Punita Kadam, had co-founded an electric cart company called ‘UBO Rides Private Limited’. Ketan Kadam, who has been arrested as the main intermediary in this scam, is accused of embezzling crores of rupees in the name of cleaning the Meethi River. Following this, the ED had previously summoned Dino Morea and has now issued another summons for questioning.
It should be noted that in the same case, the actor appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) investigating officers on May 28. The officers questioned the actor for about seven hours, during which he answered several important questions.
According to EOW officials, Dino Morea was summoned because the investigation found several records of conversations between him, his brother Santino Morea, and the main accused in the case, Ketan Kadam, on their phones.

What is the whole case about?

In the Mithi River cleaning scam, it is alleged that a large amount of money was embezzled in the name of renting machines used in the river cleaning process, such as mud-removing and deep-digging machines.
It is reported that the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) procured these machines from a Kochi-based company, Matprop Technical Services Private Limited, but paid far more than their actual price. The investigation suspects that some BMC officials and company personnel colluded in this scam.
Ketan Kadam and his associate Jay Joshi submitted inflated and fraudulent bills to the BMC. However, Dino Morea has not yet been named as an accused in this entire case, but the ED is questioning him about certain financial transactions.

