Mithun Chakraborty Faces Trouble; Show Cause Notice Issued

The actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has been issued a show-cause notice. Read the full story.

May 18, 2025 / 04:56 pm

Patrika Desk

Mithun Chakraborty Notice: Veteran Bollywood actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty is once again in the headlines. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued him a show-cause notice for illegal construction.

Reports suggest that some construction work was carried out without permission at Chakraborty’s bungalow in Erangal village, Malad. BMC officials, after an investigation, found violations of building regulations, leading to the issuance of the notice.
The notice, issued on 10 May, cites various sections of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act regarding illegal construction.

BMC Alleges Violation of Regulations

The BMC alleges that two ground-plus-mezzanine floor structures, a ground floor structure, and three temporary units were constructed without permission. These temporary structures, featuring brickwork, wooden planks, glass walls, and AC sheet roofing, are considered violations of municipal building regulations.
The BMC has warned that if a satisfactory response is not received within the stipulated time, legal action will be taken under Section 475A, and the illegal construction may be demolished.

Mithun Chakraborty: I Have Not Carried Out Any Illegal Construction

After receiving the notice from the BMC, the actor stated, “I have not carried out any illegal construction. Notices have been sent to many people, and we are sending our response to the BMC.”
However, social activist Nadeem Sheikh questioned why Chakraborty’s construction was spared when 24 illegal structures were recently demolished.

The BMC clarified that a total of 101 illegal structures in Erangal and surrounding areas will be demolished by the end of May.
This is not the first time Mithun Chakraborty has received a BMC notice for such a matter. In 2011, he was also issued a similar notice regarding illegal construction.

It is noteworthy that Mithun Chakraborty owns luxurious property including a farmhouse, hotels, and several bungalows in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ooty. Meanwhile, the BMC team is continuously taking action against illegal constructions in Mumbai.

Mithun Chakraborty Faces Trouble; Show Cause Notice Issued

Entertainment

