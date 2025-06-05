Monalisa and Director Sanoj Mishra Announce Film at Temple, Viral Video

Director Sanoj Mishra Visits Temple with Monalisa After his recent release from jail, Sanoj Mishra stated that if no action is taken against those who falsely implicated him in the rape case, he would convert to Islam with his family in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Sanoj Mishra has been spotted at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain with Monalisa and her family.

Mishra Announces Film with Monalisa In the video, Sanoj Mishra says that all the allegations against him were baseless. He claims he was falsely implicated. He stated that he surrendered at the Mahakal temple before the Delhi Police. Now that he is back, he is starting his new journey from Mahakal. He is also about to begin shooting for a new film. Present at the Mahakal temple with him were Shyam (Monalisa's nephew), his friend Mahendra Bhai Lodhi, his wife Ruby Mishra, Tiwari Ji, Rajendra Bhai Sahib, and several well-wishers.