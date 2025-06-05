Monalisa and Director Sanoj Mishra Announce Film at Temple, Viral Video

Monalisa And Director Sanoj Mishra: Monalisa, who went viral during the Maha Kumbh Mela, is once again in the headlines. A video of her with director Sanoj Mishra, after his release from jail, is circulating online. Sanoj Mishra was arrested by the police on 30 March in a rape case. Subsequently, on 30 May, the court heard the case and released Sanoj Mishra. Almost five days after his release from jail, he visited the Mahakal temple in Ujjain with Monalisa.
Director Sanoj Mishra Visits Temple with Monalisa
After his recent release from jail, Sanoj Mishra stated that if no action is taken against those who falsely implicated him in the rape case, he would convert to Islam with his family in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, Sanoj Mishra has been spotted at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain with Monalisa and her family.
Mishra Announces Film with Monalisa
In the video, Sanoj Mishra says that all the allegations against him were baseless. He claims he was falsely implicated. He stated that he surrendered at the Mahakal temple before the Delhi Police. Now that he is back, he is starting his new journey from Mahakal. He is also about to begin shooting for a new film. Present at the Mahakal temple with him were Shyam (Monalisa’s nephew), his friend Mahendra Bhai Lodhi, his wife Ruby Mishra, Tiwari Ji, Rajendra Bhai Sahib, and several well-wishers.
Rape Allegations Against Sanoj Mishra
It is noteworthy that Sanoj Mishra came into the limelight when he announced Monalisa, the viral girl, as the debutante in his new film, ‘The Diary of Manipur’. However, after his imprisonment, Monalisa signed a new video album with singer Utkarsh Singh. Her new album is soon to be released. Meanwhile, Sanoj Mishra is now set to begin filming the movie with Monalisa.