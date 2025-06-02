scriptMonalisa Fame Director Sanoj Mishra Announces Religious Conversion After Prison Release | Latest News | Patrika News
Monalisa Fame Director Sanoj Mishra Announces Religious Conversion After Prison Release

Director Sanoj Mishra has threatened to convert his entire family’s religion. The reasons behind this statement, made after his release from jail, are explored below.

Jun 02, 2025 / 04:40 pm

Patrika Desk

Monalisa fame director Sanoj Mishra video

Sanoj Mishra Video: Sanoj Mishra, the director who launched the Mahakumbh viral girl Monalisa in Bollywood, has been released from jail. A girl had accused him of rape. After being in custody for almost two months, the court granted him bail. Immediately upon his release, Sanoj Mishra made a major announcement, sharing a video containing threats. In it, he demanded the immediate arrest of Wasim Rizvi whom he accused of falsely implicating him, and levelled several other accusations against him.

Monalisa Fame Director Sanoj Mishra Issues Threats

Sanoj Mishra’s anger erupted after his release. Sharing a video on Instagram, he wrote, “There is a person named Wasim Rizvi who is changing people’s religion and deceiving them. Since I started exposing his actions, he has been trying to defame me.”

Will Sanoj Mishra Convert to Islam?

Sanoj Mishra further stated, “Wasim Rizvi by offering money, instigated my assistant director and had false rape charges filed against me. However, I abided by the law, went to jail, and subsequently, the complaint was withdrawn, leading to my release.” He added that he wants Wasim Rizvi, the person who made false accusations against him, to be arrested.

Sanoj Mishra Accuses Wasim Rizvi

Sanoj Mishra continued, “The individual, Wasim Rizvi, who conceals his identity and calls himself Jitendra Narayan Singh Tyagi is constantly plotting against me. Therefore, I have requested the government and police to arrest him. If he is not arrested, I will go to Ayodhya Dham and convert to Islam with my entire family. I want justice; I need the government’s help in addressing the wrong done to me.”

