Monalisa Fame Director Sanoj Mishra Announces Religious Conversion After Prison Release

Monalisa Fame Director Sanoj Mishra Issues Threats Sanoj Mishra’s anger erupted after his release. Sharing a video on Instagram, he wrote, “There is a person named Wasim Rizvi who is changing people’s religion and deceiving them. Since I started exposing his actions, he has been trying to defame me.”

Will Sanoj Mishra Convert to Islam? Sanoj Mishra further stated, "Wasim Rizvi by offering money, instigated my assistant director and had false rape charges filed against me. However, I abided by the law, went to jail, and subsequently, the complaint was withdrawn, leading to my release." He added that he wants Wasim Rizvi, the person who made false accusations against him, to be arrested.