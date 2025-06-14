scriptMonalisa’s Debut Song ‘Saadgi’ Released | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

Monalisa’s Debut Song ‘Saadgi’ Released

Monalisa and Utkarsh Singh’s latest song ‘Saadgi’ has been released on YouTube. Fans have been eagerly awaiting its release for quite some time.

Jun 14, 2025 / 02:49 pm

Patrika Desk

Maha Kumbh’s viral girl Monalisa has seen a dramatic change in her life since the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela. From selling garlands at the Kumbh to enjoying a luxurious lifestyle, her transformation has been remarkable. Recently, her music video with singer Utkarsh Singh went viral on social media, and today, June 14th, their song ‘Saadgi’ is set to be released.

Witness the Chemistry Between Utkarsh and Monalisa

In the video, Monalisa is seen wearing a beautiful white floral-print lehenga, later changing into a red lehenga that accentuates her beauty. The song lyrics are romantic, and the chemistry between Monalisa and Utkarsh is captivating. The teaser video has already garnered over 35,000 views, and fans are eagerly awaiting the full song’s release.
 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Utkarsh Singh (@utkarshsinghofficial_)

Monalisa in the Spotlight After Viral Pictures

Monalisa hails from Maheshwar, Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh. She came into the public eye after her photos from the Maha Kumbh Mela went viral on social media. Now, she has stepped into the world of music and seems fully prepared to create a sensation with her debut song.

News / Entertainment / Monalisa’s Debut Song ‘Saadgi’ Released

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

Gulf

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

17 minutes ago

NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

Education News

NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

in 3 hours

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

Moradabad

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

10 minutes ago

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

Bollywood

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

2 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Monalisa’s Debut Song ‘Saadgi’ Released

Entertainment

Monalisa’s Debut Song ‘Saadgi’ Released

in 3 hours

Sana Makbul Reveals Serious Liver Condition, Considers Transplant

Entertainment

Sana Makbul Reveals Serious Liver Condition, Considers Transplant

in 2 hours

Khan Family Mourns Sunjay Kapur's Death

Entertainment

Khan Family Mourns Sunjay Kapur's Death

in 10 minutes

Dipika Kakar Discharged After Surgery, Shares Emotional Post Thanking Doctors

TV News

Dipika Kakar Discharged After Surgery, Shares Emotional Post Thanking Doctors

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.