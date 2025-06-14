Monalisa’s Debut Song ‘Saadgi’ Released

Witness the Chemistry Between Utkarsh and Monalisa In the video, Monalisa is seen wearing a beautiful white floral-print lehenga, later changing into a red lehenga that accentuates her beauty. The song lyrics are romantic, and the chemistry between Monalisa and Utkarsh is captivating. The teaser video has already garnered over 35,000 views, and fans are eagerly awaiting the full song’s release.

Monalisa in the Spotlight After Viral Pictures Monalisa hails from Maheshwar, Khargone district, Madhya Pradesh. She came into the public eye after her photos from the Maha Kumbh Mela went viral on social media. Now, she has stepped into the world of music and seems fully prepared to create a sensation with her debut song.