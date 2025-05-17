Monalisa's Music Video First Look: White Suit and Jhumkas Steal Fans' Hearts

Monalisa Music Video With Utkarsh Singh First Look After gaining attention at the Maha Kumbh Mela, Monalisa was signed by director Sanoj Mishra for his film ‘The Diary of Manipur’. When Sanoj Mishra went to jail in a rape case, many thought Monalisa’s dream of becoming a heroine was over. However, Utkarsh Singh stepped in and announced a music video featuring Monalisa. Monalisa travelled to Mumbai for the music video shoot, which is now complete. Monalisa and Utkarsh Singh have now shared the first look of the song with their fans.

Monalisa Music Video With Utkarsh Singh Sharing the photo, both Monalisa and Utkarsh wrote, "Stay tuned with us. First look of our upcoming track." The post has generated significant reactions on social media. People are captivated by Monalisa's beauty and simplicity. The white suit looks particularly stunning on Monalisa's dusky complexion. In this first look, she appears in a romantic pose with Utkarsh Singh.