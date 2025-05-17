scriptMonalisa's Music Video First Look: White Suit and Jhumkas Steal Fans' Hearts | Monalisa&#39;s Music Video First Look | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Monalisa's Music Video First Look: White Suit and Jhumkas Steal Fans' Hearts

The first look of Monalisa’s upcoming music video with Utkarsh Singh has been released. Fans are mesmerized by her glamorous looks.

May 17, 2025 / 11:10 am

Patrika Desk

Monalisa Music Video With Utkarsh Singh First Look: Monalisa, who went viral because of her eyes at the Maha Kumbh Mela, has seen her life change dramatically. Previously selling Rudraksha beads, Monalisa has now entered Bollywood. Some photos from her upcoming music video with singer Utkarsh Singh are circulating on social media. Both Monalisa and Utkarsh Singh shared these photos on their official Instagram accounts, giving fans a first glimpse of the music video. Monalisa looks stunning in a white suit, her open hair and earrings enhancing her beauty. Fans are excited to see the first look of the viral girl.

After gaining attention at the Maha Kumbh Mela, Monalisa was signed by director Sanoj Mishra for his film ‘The Diary of Manipur’. When Sanoj Mishra went to jail in a rape case, many thought Monalisa’s dream of becoming a heroine was over. However, Utkarsh Singh stepped in and announced a music video featuring Monalisa. Monalisa travelled to Mumbai for the music video shoot, which is now complete. Monalisa and Utkarsh Singh have now shared the first look of the song with their fans.

Sharing the photo, both Monalisa and Utkarsh wrote, “Stay tuned with us. First look of our upcoming track.” The post has generated significant reactions on social media. People are captivated by Monalisa’s beauty and simplicity. The white suit looks particularly stunning on Monalisa’s dusky complexion. In this first look, she appears in a romantic pose with Utkarsh Singh.
Since receiving the film offer from Sanoj Mishra, Monalisa has been learning acting and focusing on her studies. She was often seen lip-syncing and dancing to popular Bollywood songs. Now, Monalisa’s unexpected dream has finally come true. She has spoken about this herself, stating that she never even dreamt this would happen to her. Social media users are now eagerly awaiting the release of the full song by Monalisa and Utkarsh Singh.

