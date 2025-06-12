MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Dies After Breast Cancer

Sister Announces Her Death Ananda Lewis passed away at the age of 52. Her sister, Lakshmi, shared the news of her passing via a social media post. Sharing a picture of Ananda Lewis, Lakshmi wrote, “She is free now.” MTV also paid tribute to Ananda Lewis on its official X handle, confirming her death.

We're saddened to learn of the passing of beloved MTV VJ, Ananda Lewis. Through her on-air hosting and interviews, Ananda helped raise a generation of music fans. Our thoughts are with her family & loved ones. pic.twitter.com/7hMq56GLDR — MTV (@MTV) June 12, 2025 MTV Also Expresses Deep Sorrow Sharing a picture of Ananda Lewis, MTV wrote, "We're saddened to know of the passing of beloved MTV VJ, Ananda Lewis. Through her on-air hosting and interviews, Ananda helped raise a generation of music fans. Our blessings are with her family & loved ones."

Ananda Lewis’s Regret After Cancer Diagnosis In 2020, Ananda Lewis publicly revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, disclosing that it was stage three. She admitted to being afraid of radiation, leading her to delay a mammogram. Mammograms are crucial for early breast cancer detection, but Lewis sought alternative options, delaying treatment. Consequently, her cancer progressed from stage 3 to stage 4 by 2024.