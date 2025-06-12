MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Dies After Breast Cancer

MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Passed Away: The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of renowned VJ Ananda Lewis. She passed away after a prolonged battle with breast cancer. This news has left her fans and admirers heartbroken, struggling to accept the loss of the beloved VJ. Tributes are pouring in from across the globe.
Sister Announces Her Death
Ananda Lewis passed away at the age of 52. Her sister, Lakshmi, shared the news of her passing via a social media post. Sharing a picture of Ananda Lewis, Lakshmi wrote, “She is free now.” MTV also paid tribute to Ananda Lewis on its official X handle, confirming her death.
MTV Also Expresses Deep Sorrow
Sharing a picture of Ananda Lewis, MTV wrote, “We’re saddened to know of the passing of beloved MTV VJ, Ananda Lewis. Through her on-air hosting and interviews, Ananda helped raise a generation of music fans. Our blessings are with her family & loved ones.”
Ananda Lewis’s Regret After Cancer Diagnosis
In 2020, Ananda Lewis publicly revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, disclosing that it was stage three. She admitted to being afraid of radiation, leading her to delay a mammogram. Mammograms are crucial for early breast cancer detection, but Lewis sought alternative options, delaying treatment. Consequently, her cancer progressed from stage 3 to stage 4 by 2024.
A Warning to Others
As her cancer progressed, Lewis shared her story, cautioning others against making similar mistakes. Despite subsequent treatment, she ultimately succumbed to the disease. Hired by MTV in 1997, she hosted shows like Total Request Live and Hot Zone, later launching her successful talk show.