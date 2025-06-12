scriptMTV VJ Ananda Lewis Dies After Breast Cancer | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Dies After Breast Cancer

MTV’s famed VJ, Ananda Lewis, has passed away after a prolonged battle with breast cancer. Read the full story.

Jun 12, 2025 / 03:22 pm

Patrika Desk

MTV VJ Ananda Lewis dies breast cancer

MTV VJ Ananda Lewis

MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Passed Away: The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of renowned VJ Ananda Lewis. She passed away after a prolonged battle with breast cancer. This news has left her fans and admirers heartbroken, struggling to accept the loss of the beloved VJ. Tributes are pouring in from across the globe.

Sister Announces Her Death

Ananda Lewis passed away at the age of 52. Her sister, Lakshmi, shared the news of her passing via a social media post. Sharing a picture of Ananda Lewis, Lakshmi wrote, “She is free now.” MTV also paid tribute to Ananda Lewis on its official X handle, confirming her death.

MTV Also Expresses Deep Sorrow

Sharing a picture of Ananda Lewis, MTV wrote, “We’re saddened to know of the passing of beloved MTV VJ, Ananda Lewis. Through her on-air hosting and interviews, Ananda helped raise a generation of music fans. Our blessings are with her family & loved ones.”

Ananda Lewis’s Regret After Cancer Diagnosis

In 2020, Ananda Lewis publicly revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, disclosing that it was stage three. She admitted to being afraid of radiation, leading her to delay a mammogram. Mammograms are crucial for early breast cancer detection, but Lewis sought alternative options, delaying treatment. Consequently, her cancer progressed from stage 3 to stage 4 by 2024.
MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Death

A Warning to Others

As her cancer progressed, Lewis shared her story, cautioning others against making similar mistakes. Despite subsequent treatment, she ultimately succumbed to the disease. Hired by MTV in 1997, she hosted shows like Total Request Live and Hot Zone, later launching her successful talk show.

News / Entertainment / MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Dies After Breast Cancer

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Ahmedabad: Air India Plane with 242 Onboard Crashes, Former CM Rupani’s Name on Passenger List

National News

Ahmedabad: Air India Plane with 242 Onboard Crashes, Former CM Rupani’s Name on Passenger List

in 5 hours

Ahmedabad Airport Closed Following Plane Crash; Adani Company Releases Statement

National News

Ahmedabad Airport Closed Following Plane Crash; Adani Company Releases Statement

in 5 hours

Israel Prepared for Military Operation in Iran: Will Another War Erupt?

Gulf

Israel Prepared for Military Operation in Iran: Will Another War Erupt?

in 53 minutes

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

National News

Sonam Raghuvanshi: 'I'm tired of the torture… either I'll die or you kill him'

1 hour ago

Latest Entertainment

MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Dies After Breast Cancer

Entertainment

MTV VJ Ananda Lewis Dies After Breast Cancer

in 4 hours

Monalisa and Utkarsh’s Album Teaser Released

Entertainment

Monalisa and Utkarsh’s Album Teaser Released

in 2 hours

Sunny Deol Announces ‘Border 2’ Expected Release Date

Entertainment

Sunny Deol Announces ‘Border 2’ Expected Release Date

in 1 hour

Shilpa Shetty’s Croatia Trip Sparks Controversy

Entertainment

Shilpa Shetty’s Croatia Trip Sparks Controversy

19 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.