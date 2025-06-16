Munawar Faruqui Makes Debut in ‘First Copy’; Trailer Released

Along with Munawar, many familiar faces like Mona, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Aashi Singh, Mian Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad are included in this series. Story of ‘First Copy’ ‘First Copy’ is based on the backdrop of the 1990s, in which Munawar Faruqui is playing the character of ‘Arif’, a clever boy who works with pirated films. This story showcases the passion for cinema and a glimpse of the value of original creations. The First Copy series will be released on Amazon MiniTV on 20 June.

Munawar Faruqui spoke about his character 'Arif' in his web series 'First Copy'. He said, "This series is very special to me because it is my first acting project. The character of Arif is very interesting. He has flaws, but his dreams are very big." Munawar Faruqui spoke about his character 'Arif' in his web series 'First Copy'. He said, "This series is very special to me because it is my first acting project. The character of Arif is very interesting. He has flaws, but his dreams are very big."

Munawar also mentioned that when he was young, films used to be very special to him, and this story reminds him of those days. He further said, “There is hard work and a lot of feelings in it. I am very excited for people to see me in this new role.”

The actress Mona, who plays the character of ‘Crystal D’Souza’ in the series, said, “My character is different; it is a woman with many faces. She is troubled by an incident in the past, royal, and full of self-confidence. Her relationship with Arif is very special.”

Actor Gulshan Grover said about his character Mahesh Kumar, “This character is influential and cunning, who creates his world from power and fear. This series is reminiscent of 90s cinema.” Writer-director Farhan Jama said, “This series is a tribute to that golden era when every film used to be like a festival.”