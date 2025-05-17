Nancy Tyagi Dazzles Cannes with Self-Designed Gown

Nancy Tyagi At Cannes: Nancy Tyagi, a fashion influencer, once again graced the red carpet at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, captivating everyone with her stunning look. This is her second appearance at Cannes; she previously made a splash in 2024. This year, the highlight of Nancy’s look was her self-designed dress, which she wore on the red carpet. Her look is now trending on social media.
Nancy Tyagi’s Dazzling Return to Cannes
Nancy Tyagi, as she did last time, designed her outfit herself this year. This time, she was seen in a light blue gown. This custom creation featured a plunging neckline, a sequined corseted bodice, and a multi-layered tulle skirt. The gown’s structured design, with roses cascading downwards, further enhanced Nancy’s look. Nancy completed her look with statement jewellery, nail art, and a sleek centre-parted twisted bun. Her makeup was distinct, featuring silver smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, and a brown lip shade.
Shares Her Cannes Pictures on Instagram
For her second time at the Cannes Film Festival, Nancy Tyagi expressed her joy. She posted her pictures on Instagram with the caption: “Cannes again, red carpet again. Never thought this journey would be so beautiful. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who is with me on this journey.”
This is Her Second Cannes Film Festival
It’s worth noting that Nancy made her debut at Cannes last year and received much acclaim. She also designed her gown herself at that time. Nancy looked stunning in a beautiful pink gown. While sharing information about it, Nancy mentioned that the gown took 30 days to make, used 1000 metres of fabric, and weighed over 20 kilograms. Now, once again, Nancy has marked her presence at Cannes.