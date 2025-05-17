Nancy Tyagi Dazzles Cannes with Self-Designed Gown

Nancy Tyagi’s Dazzling Return to Cannes Nancy Tyagi, as she did last time, designed her outfit herself this year. This time, she was seen in a light blue gown. This custom creation featured a plunging neckline, a sequined corseted bodice, and a multi-layered tulle skirt. The gown’s structured design, with roses cascading downwards, further enhanced Nancy’s look. Nancy completed her look with statement jewellery, nail art, and a sleek centre-parted twisted bun. Her makeup was distinct, featuring silver smoky eyes, winged eyeliner, and a brown lip shade.

Shares Her Cannes Pictures on Instagram For her second time at the Cannes Film Festival, Nancy Tyagi expressed her joy. She posted her pictures on Instagram with the caption: "Cannes again, red carpet again. Never thought this journey would be so beautiful. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who is with me on this journey."