Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns to The Kapil Sharma Show After Six Years; Archana Puran Singh’s Future Uncertain

Kapil Sharma is all set to return with a new season, bringing back the laughter. However, this season will see a significant change. Navjot Singh Sidhu is returning to the show after six years. Read the full story.
Kapil Sharma announced return of Navjot Singh Sidhu: Kapil Sharma is returning with his team once again. ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 3’ will be released on Netflix from June 21st. This has already been announced. Some Indian cricket players will appear in ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 3’. Besides Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abhishek Sharma, and coach Gautam Gambhir will be guests on the show. Netflix has now shared a video revealing the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu to the show. He will be a judge and will entertain the audience.
The video shared by Netflix shows Kapil Sharma blindfolding Archana Puran Singh to surprise her, and Archana is extremely happy. As soon as Kapil removes the blindfold from Archana’s eyes, she sees Navjot Singh Sidhu arriving with much fanfare. Archana gets scared, and Sidhu says, “Madam, just as no one can consume mountains like the Himalayas, similarly, no one in the universe can suppress Sidhu’s voice. Khatak!” After which Archana asks Kapil about its meaning, and Kapil says it means, “You should tie this blindfold to your mouth because they won’t let you speak now.”
Let us explain the new twist. This season will have not one, but two chairs. Fans had been demanding his return to the show for a long time, and now their wish has been fulfilled. Now both Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu will be seen sitting among the fans. Thus, Sidhu’s return poses no threat to Archana Puran Singh.
It should be noted that Navjot Singh Sidhu left the show in 2019 due to his political commitments. Now, after almost 6 years, he is ready to return to the show. Archana Puran Singh had replaced Sidhu on the show, but this time, Netflix has made both of them judges. This information has been given through a video.
