Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns to The Kapil Sharma Show After Six Years; Archana Puran Singh’s Future Uncertain

Navjot Singh Sidhu Returns to ‘The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show 3’ The video shared by Netflix shows Kapil Sharma blindfolding Archana Puran Singh to surprise her, and Archana is extremely happy. As soon as Kapil removes the blindfold from Archana’s eyes, she sees Navjot Singh Sidhu arriving with much fanfare. Archana gets scared, and Sidhu says, “Madam, just as no one can consume mountains like the Himalayas, similarly, no one in the universe can suppress Sidhu’s voice. Khatak!” After which Archana asks Kapil about its meaning, and Kapil says it means, “You should tie this blindfold to your mouth because they won’t let you speak now.”

What will happen to Archana Puran Singh now? Let us explain the new twist. This season will have not one, but two chairs. Fans had been demanding his return to the show for a long time, and now their wish has been fulfilled. Now both Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu will be seen sitting among the fans. Thus, Sidhu's return poses no threat to Archana Puran Singh.