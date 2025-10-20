Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

Neelam Giri of Bigg Boss 19 Expresses Pain Over Divorce

Famous contestant of 'Bigg Boss 19', Neelam Giri, recently expressed her sorrow and pain regarding her divorce. Details are inside.

less than 1 minute read

Mumbai

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 20, 2025

तलाक पर Bigg Boss 19 फेम नीलम गिरी का छलका दर्द, कहा- ऐसे इंसान के साथ नहीं रहना...

Neelam Giri (Image: X)

Neelam Giri Expressed Pain Of Divorce In Bigg Boss 19: 'Bigg Boss 19' is currently in the headlines. Something or the other happens in the show daily that entertains the fans. Sometimes Tanya Mittal's outspoken style is liked by people, and sometimes the fights in the house garner attention. However, this time, Neelam Giri has made a revelation about her personal life that has surprised everyone.

Fame Neelam Giri's Pain Over Divorce

You have seen so far that Tanya Mittal often talks openly about herself, but this time Neelam Giri has revealed the secret of her married life. While talking to Tanya Mittal, Neelam Giri revealed that she is married and also divorced.

Not only this, Neelam said that she has never spoken about her personal life until today. She always keeps her personal matters away. Neelam said emotionally, 'I was never happy in my relationship, and I don't want to be in a relationship where I am not respected.' Neelam further said that their separation was by mutual consent. That moment was very emotional and painful. She further said that marrying that person was a wrong decision.

Gave Many Hit Songs and Films

Even remembering those days makes me sad. Before this, Neelam had also spoken about her family. Neelam said that her father raised her with great difficulty. Her father used to cut wood to run the household, and he had to work very hard to eat two meals a day. Hearing these words from Neelam, Tanya Mittal hugs her, and Malti also gets emotional.

Let us tell you that Neelam Giri is a well-known actress in the Bhojpuri industry. She has given many hit songs and films, and now she is trying to win the hearts of the audience with her game in 'Bigg Boss'.

