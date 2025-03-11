scriptNeena Gupta’s ‘Aachari Baa’ OTT Release Date Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Neena Gupta’s ‘Aachari Baa’ OTT Release Date Announced

Aachari Baa OTT Release: The trailer for actress Neena Gupta’s film *Aachari Baa* has been released. In it, she once again plays the role of a grandmother who moves from her village to Mumbai.

MumbaiMar 11, 2025 / 03:29 pm

Patrika Desk

Aachari Baa OTT Release: The trailer for the Nina Gupta starrer movie ‘Aachari Baa’ has been released and is receiving positive feedback. It features Gupta as a grandmother who makes pickles. Her acting is being widely praised.

Sharing the trailer on social media, the filmmakers wrote: ‘Baa’s recipe: Dreams, courage and lots of spice.’

This film portrays the importance of relationships, loneliness, and love. The main character, Baa (Nina Gupta), dedicates her life to her family but ultimately finds herself alone. Her joys revolve around the pickles she makes at home.

What did Nina Gupta say about the character ‘Baa’?

Nina Gupta said about the role: “Baa is not just a character, but a reflection of countless mothers and grandmothers who gave everything to their families and were left alone.”
Kabir Bedi, also in the film, said: “‘Aachari Baa’ is not just a film, but a wake-up call. It makes us think about the last time we spoke to our parents from the heart.”

Aachari Baa OTT Release Date

Nina Gupta’s film ‘Aachari Baa’ will be released on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar on March 14, 2025. It is directed by Hardik Gajjar and also stars Kabir Bedi, Vandana Pathak, and Vatsal Seth.

