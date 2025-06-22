‘Nikita Roy’: Sonakshi Sinha Cast Due to Talent, Not Familial Ties, Says Kush Sinha

Kush stated, “For me, Sonakshi is absolutely perfect for this role. I knew she is a highly experienced and incredibly capable actress. Her performances in films like Akira, Lootera, and Dabangg showcase her intense acting abilities. This casting wasn’t due to our sibling relationship, but entirely because of Sonakshi Sinha’s merit.”

When asked about his inspiration for directing a film like 'Nikita Roy', Kush responded, "Honestly, it was the strength of the story that captivated me. The world we explore in Nikita Roy offers something new – something that will be interesting and fresh for the audience. Also, the characters of Nikita Roy, Jolly, Amardev, and Freya are all well-developed and layered. When your characters are strong, your story has the potential to be powerful. Stories are built through characters, and that's what makes it exciting for me."

The director explained, "We had a very good script written by Pawan Kripalani. But refining it, understanding its depth, and making changes to enhance it was the most challenging task. Improving a good script isn't easy. But that's the real process of filmmaking: moving forward while facing creative challenges."

‘Nikita Roy’ stars Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role, alongside Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar. The film is slated for release on 27 June 2025.