scriptOTT Platforms to Witness a Big Bang This Weekend! | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
Entertainment

OTT Platforms to Witness a Big Bang This Weekend!

This weekend is going to be very special for OTT lovers as several highly anticipated films and series are releasing on various OTT platforms this week.

Jun 14, 2025 / 03:25 pm

Patrika Desk

OTT Release This Weekend

OTT Release This Weekend

OTT Releases This Weekend: This weekend is packed with entertainment as numerous films and series are releasing on various OTT platforms. This weekend is especially exciting for OTT lovers. A plethora of new films and web series in various languages and genres are streaming on multiple platforms this week.
From comedy to thriller, horror to romance, and documentaries to reality shows, there’s something for every mood and every viewer. Let’s explore what’s new on OTT this week that will make your weekend full of entertainment.

Rana Naidu 2

The second season of Rana Daggubati’s popular series ‘Rana Naidu’ (राणा नायडू) is even more intense, filled with action and family drama. Available in both Hindi and Telugu, this series is perfect for crime-drama enthusiasts. The series started streaming on Netflix from 13 June.

Subham

The Telugu film ‘Subham’, releasing on JioHotstar, presents a unique story where the lives of several married men are turned upside down when their wives become obsessed with a TV serial. The film presents a social message with humour. This film also started streaming from 13 June.
Subham Movie
Subham Movie

Kesari Chapter 2

Also releasing on JioHotstar is the Hindi film ‘Kesari Chapter 2’, which is based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Ananya Pandey. This film was also released on 13 June.

DD Next Level:

The Tamil film ‘DD Next Level’ is streaming on Zee5 from 13 June. It tells the story of a film critic who gets trapped inside a film. This film has an interesting mix of horror and comedy.
OTT Release DD next Level
Poster of ‘DD Next Level’ (Photo Source: Netflix Instagram)

Super Girls:

‘Super Girls’, releasing on Manorama Max, showcases the strength and self-reliance of women in a fun way. With an all-female cast, this film is sure to bring a smile to your face. This film is also available on OTT from 13 June.
malayalam series super girls
Malayalam series Super Girls

Eleven:

The Tamil thriller ‘Eleven’, coming to Tenkota, is the story of a police officer investigating a serial killer case. It is full of thrills, suspense, and emotional depth. This series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 13 June.

OTT Frenzy:

This weekend, Netflix is also releasing several international titles such as ‘Titan: The OceanGate Disaster’, ‘Too Hot to Handle Spain’, ‘A Business Proposal’, and ‘Sales at Work’.

Meanwhile, Prime Video and HBO Max also offer strong thrillers and spiritual content with series like ‘The Amateur’, ‘Cleaner’, and ‘The Chosen’.

News / Entertainment / OTT Platforms to Witness a Big Bang This Weekend!

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

Gulf

78 Dead, 320 Injured in Israeli Airstrikes on Iran

17 minutes ago

NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

Education News

NEET UG 2025 Results Released: Check Now

in 3 hours

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

Moradabad

UP Rain: Good news for UP amid scorching heat; rain likely in 33 districts

10 minutes ago

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

Bollywood

Sanjay Kapur's Body Repatriation Delayed

2 hours ago

Latest Entertainment

Monalisa’s Debut Song ‘Saadgi’ Released

Entertainment

Monalisa’s Debut Song ‘Saadgi’ Released

in 3 hours

Sana Makbul Reveals Serious Liver Condition, Considers Transplant

Entertainment

Sana Makbul Reveals Serious Liver Condition, Considers Transplant

in 2 hours

Khan Family Mourns Sunjay Kapur's Death

Entertainment

Khan Family Mourns Sunjay Kapur's Death

in 10 minutes

Dipika Kakar Discharged After Surgery, Shares Emotional Post Thanking Doctors

TV News

Dipika Kakar Discharged After Surgery, Shares Emotional Post Thanking Doctors

2 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.