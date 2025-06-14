OTT Platforms to Witness a Big Bang This Weekend!

From comedy to thriller, horror to romance, and documentaries to reality shows, there’s something for every mood and every viewer. Let’s explore what’s new on OTT this week that will make your weekend full of entertainment.

Rana Naidu 2 The second season of Rana Daggubati’s popular series ‘Rana Naidu’ (राणा नायडू) is even more intense, filled with action and family drama. Available in both Hindi and Telugu, this series is perfect for crime-drama enthusiasts. The series started streaming on Netflix from 13 June.

Subham The Telugu film 'Subham', releasing on JioHotstar, presents a unique story where the lives of several married men are turned upside down when their wives become obsessed with a TV serial. The film presents a social message with humour. This film also started streaming from 13 June.

Kesari Chapter 2 Also releasing on JioHotstar is the Hindi film 'Kesari Chapter 2', which is based on the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Ananya Pandey. This film was also released on 13 June.

DD Next Level: The Tamil film ‘DD Next Level’ is streaming on Zee5 from 13 June. It tells the story of a film critic who gets trapped inside a film. This film has an interesting mix of horror and comedy.

Super Girls: 'Super Girls', releasing on Manorama Max, showcases the strength and self-reliance of women in a fun way. With an all-female cast, this film is sure to bring a smile to your face. This film is also available on OTT from 13 June.

Eleven: The Tamil thriller 'Eleven', coming to Tenkota, is the story of a police officer investigating a serial killer case. It is full of thrills, suspense, and emotional depth. This series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 13 June.