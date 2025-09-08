Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Entertainment

OTT This Week: From Romance to Psychological Thrillers

This week promises a treasure trove of entertainment on OTT platforms. Read the full story to know more.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Sep 08, 2025

क्या देखें इस हफ्ते OTT पर? रोमांटिक 'सैयारा' से लेकर साइकोलॉजिकल थ्रिलर कॉमिक 'डू यू वाना पार्टनर' तक, सबका मिलेगा स्वाद
OTT This week (Image: X)

OTT This Week: While theatres buzz with films like 'Baaghi 4' and 'The Bengal Files', OTT platforms saw 'Inspector Zende' creating a lot of talk last week. This week promises to be equally exciting for OTT lovers, with several interesting web series and films set to release. Let's explore the movies and web series releasing on OTT this week…

Coolie

Superstar Rajinikanth's film ‘Coolie’ was released in theatres on 14 August and is now set to premiere on OTT within a month. From 11 September, the film will be streaming on Prime Video, although currently only available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Information regarding its Hindi release is yet to be announced.

Do U Wanna Partner

The web series ‘Do U Wanna Partner’, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty, will release on Prime Video on 12 September. Javed Jaffrey also plays a significant role in the series.

Saiyaara

One of this year's most talked-about romantic love stories, ‘Saiyaara’, featuring Ahaan Pandey and Aneet Padda in lead roles, was a box office success and will now stream on Netflix from 12 September. The film is directed by Mohit Suri.

The Girlfriend

The psychological thriller series ‘The Girlfriend’ will also be available on Prime Video from 10 September. In addition, the series ‘The Dead Girls’ will stream on Netflix from 10 September.

The Wrong Paris

Miranda Cosgrove and Pierson Fodé's romantic comedy, ‘The Wrong Paris’, will also be available on the OTT platform Netflix from 12 September. So, this is the complete list of films and web series releasing on OTT this week.

