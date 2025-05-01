script‘Panchayat’ Creates History at WAVES Summit 2025 | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

‘Panchayat’ Creates History at WAVES Summit 2025

Panchayat Series: Big news has emerged regarding the popular web series, ‘Panchayat’. The series has created a sensation at the Waves Summit 2025.

May 01, 2025 / 06:00 pm

Patrika Desk

WAVES Summit 2025: Panchayat Series

Waves Summit 2025: The ‘Panchayat‘ series has made a significant mark at the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (Waves), held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. ‘Panchayat’ has achieved a major milestone – becoming the first series to be featured at the Waves Summit.

Success in Three Seasons; Fourth Season Announced

Panchayat Sachiv Ji
On the third day of Waves, held from 1st to 4th May, a session titled ‘Making of Panchayat: Grassroot Storytelling’ will be organised. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and other actors from the series will discuss the story of Panchayat and other related issues.
The series, which has successfully completed three seasons, features prominent actors like Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, and Jitendra Kumar in pivotal roles. With three seasons already released, the makers have announced a fourth season.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Waves Summit 2025

WAVES Summit 2025: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (Waves) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Thursday. In his address, PM Modi stated that artists, investors, and policymakers from over 100 countries have gathered under one roof in Mumbai. He described this as laying the foundation for an ecosystem of global talent and creativity.
At Waves, PM Modi said, “World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, or Waves… it’s not just an acronym; it’s a wave – of culture, of creativity. Waves is a global platform for every artist, every creator. Where every artist, every young person will connect with the creative world with a new vision.”
He further added, “Today is May 1st. 112 years ago, on May 3rd, 1913, India’s first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, was released. Its maker was Dadasaheb Phalke, whose birth anniversary was yesterday. In the past century, Indian cinema has successfully taken India to every corner of the world.”
Many Bollywood stars participated in the summit, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, and Deepika Padukone.

