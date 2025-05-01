‘Panchayat’ Creates History at WAVES Summit 2025

Success in Three Seasons; Fourth Season Announced Panchayat Sachiv Ji On the third day of Waves, held from 1st to 4th May, a session titled ‘Making of Panchayat: Grassroot Storytelling’ will be organised. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and other actors from the series will discuss the story of Panchayat and other related issues. On the third day of Waves, held from 1st to 4th May, a session titled ‘Making of Panchayat: Grassroot Storytelling’ will be organised. Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and other actors from the series will discuss the story of Panchayat and other related issues.

The series, which has successfully completed three seasons, features prominent actors like Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, and Jitendra Kumar in pivotal roles. With three seasons already released, the makers have announced a fourth season.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (Waves) at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Thursday. In his address, PM Modi stated that artists, investors, and policymakers from over 100 countries have gathered under one roof in Mumbai. He described this as laying the foundation for an ecosystem of global talent and creativity.

#WATCH | PM Modi addresses all artists, content creators, creative thinkers at World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit 2025- WAVES 2025 in Mumbai The PM says, "Today, artists, innovators, investors, and policy makers from more than 100 nations have gathered here under one… pic.twitter.com/X0Xtkq43Ih— ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2025 At Waves, PM Modi said, "World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, or Waves… it's not just an acronym; it's a wave – of culture, of creativity. Waves is a global platform for every artist, every creator. Where every artist, every young person will connect with the creative world with a new vision."

He further added, “Today is May 1st. 112 years ago, on May 3rd, 1913, India’s first feature film, Raja Harishchandra, was released. Its maker was Dadasaheb Phalke, whose birth anniversary was yesterday. In the past century, Indian cinema has successfully taken India to every corner of the world.”

Many Bollywood stars participated in the summit, including Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Aamir Khan, and Deepika Padukone.