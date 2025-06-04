scriptPanchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date Announced | Latest News | Patrika News
Entertainment

Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date Announced

Big news has emerged regarding the fourth season of Panchayat. The OTT release date of the series has been confirmed. Let’s find out when the people of Phulera village will create a buzz…

Jun 04, 2025 / 12:28 pm

Patrika Desk

Panchayat 4 Release Date Out: Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of ‘Panchayat 4’, and the wait is finally over! The release date of the highly anticipated fourth season of the popular OTT series has been revealed. All three previous seasons received overwhelmingly positive responses, and now, we finally know when and where to watch the fourth installment…

The previous three seasons of the ‘Panchayat’ web series were superhits. The story, filled with love, friendship, and politics, captivated audiences, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the fourth season. While the trailer for the fourth season hasn’t been released yet, the streaming date was revealed in a teaser released last month. According to the teaser, Panchayat 4 will be released on July 2nd. All 8 episodes will premiere on Prime Video.
The First Three Seasons of Panchayat Were Superhits

‘Panchayat Season 4’ is produced by ‘The Viral Fever’ (TVF), which also holds the rights to the series. Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshay Vijayvargiya are the directors, while Chandan Kumar is the writer and producer. The ending of ‘Panchayat 3’ showed the Pradhan Ji being shot and injured amidst the tense pre-election atmosphere in Phulera.
 

Several Changes Will Be Seen in Panchayat 4

The upcoming episodes will focus on the relationship between Abhishek and Rinki. Their relationship will solidify in the coming episodes. However, before that, we will see the reactions of Pradhan Ji and Manju Devi, who are still unaware of what has been happening under their noses. Furthermore, other changes may also be seen in the village.

