Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date Announced

Panchayat 4 Release Date Final The previous three seasons of the ‘Panchayat’ web series were superhits. The story, filled with love, friendship, and politics, captivated audiences, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the fourth season. While the trailer for the fourth season hasn’t been released yet, the streaming date was revealed in a teaser released last month. According to the teaser, Panchayat 4 will be released on July 2nd. All 8 episodes will premiere on Prime Video.

The First Three Seasons of Panchayat Were Superhits 'Panchayat Season 4' is produced by 'The Viral Fever' (TVF), which also holds the rights to the series. Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshay Vijayvargiya are the directors, while Chandan Kumar is the writer and producer. The ending of 'Panchayat 3' showed the Pradhan Ji being shot and injured amidst the tense pre-election atmosphere in Phulera.