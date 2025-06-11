Panchayat Season 4: Trailer Released, New Release Date Announced

Panchayat 4 Trailer Released The trailer for ‘Panchayat 4’ was released today, June 11th. Just like the previous seasons, this trailer is also being well-received. This time, the election atmosphere in Phulera village is at its peak. Manju Devi and Kranti Devi are in the fray. Both parties are ready to do anything to win the election. Meanwhile, amidst this election atmosphere, the love story of Rinki and the Secretary is also progressing. Now, will Manju Devi win the election in Phulera village or Kranti Devi? What new twist is coming in the love story of Rinki and the Secretary? Will the two get married? All this will be known only after watching Panchayat 4. The trailer features romantic scenes between the two.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) Panchayat Season 4 Release Date Three seasons of Panchayat have been released so far, and all three were a huge success on OTT. Now, the release date of the fourth season has also been revealed. The fourth season of Panchayat will be released on Prime Video on June 24th. Fans only have to wait 13 more days to watch it. ‘Panchayat 4’ is created by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra. Three seasons of Panchayat have been released so far, and all three were a huge success on OTT. Now, the release date of the fourth season has also been revealed. The fourth season of Panchayat will be released on Prime Video on June 24th. Fans only have to wait 13 more days to watch it. ‘Panchayat 4’ is created by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.