Panchayat Season 4: Trailer Released, New Release Date Announced

Panchayat 4 Trailer Release: There’s been a lot of buzz surrounding the fourth season of Panchayat, one of Prime Video’s most popular web series. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the fourth season, and that wait is now over. The makers have announced the release date along with the trailer for the new season. Let’s find out what the trailer for Jitendra Kumar’s much-awaited series is like and when and where the series can be watched.
Panchayat 4 Trailer Released
The trailer for ‘Panchayat 4’ was released today, June 11th. Just like the previous seasons, this trailer is also being well-received. This time, the election atmosphere in Phulera village is at its peak. Manju Devi and Kranti Devi are in the fray. Both parties are ready to do anything to win the election. Meanwhile, amidst this election atmosphere, the love story of Rinki and the Secretary is also progressing. Now, will Manju Devi win the election in Phulera village or Kranti Devi? What new twist is coming in the love story of Rinki and the Secretary? Will the two get married? All this will be known only after watching Panchayat 4. The trailer features romantic scenes between the two.
Panchayat Season 4 Release Date
Three seasons of Panchayat have been released so far, and all three were a huge success on OTT. Now, the release date of the fourth season has also been revealed. The fourth season of Panchayat will be released on Prime Video on June 24th. Fans only have to wait 13 more days to watch it. ‘Panchayat 4’ is created by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra.
Panchayat 4 Story
The Panchayat series features Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvika, and many other actors in pivotal roles. After watching the trailer of season 4, one thing is clear: it will offer a political drama along with a full dose of laughter.