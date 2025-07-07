Panchayat Season 5 Script Leak? Neena Gupta comments

Panchayat Season 5 Big Update: Before the release of ‘Panchayat-4’, the cast was interviewed, and some important points related to Season 5 were discussed. But the biggest revelation was the leak of the ‘Panchayat Season 5’ script. As soon as the news of the Season 5 script leak surfaced, Neena Gupta laughed and confirmed the news. She said, “The script has been leaked. Get ready for the next season – the script has already leaked!”