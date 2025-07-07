Panchayat Season 5 Script Leak? Neena Gupta comments

Panchayat Season 5 Big Update: Before the release of ‘Panchayat-4’, the cast was interviewed, and some important points related to Season 5 were discussed. But the biggest revelation was the leak of the ‘Panchayat Season 5’ script. As soon as the news of the Season 5 script leak surfaced, Neena Gupta laughed and confirmed the news. She said, “The script has been leaked. Get ready for the next season – the script has already leaked!”
Many questions linger in people's minds regarding Season 4. In an interview with IANS, questions were raised about who will win the election? Will the love story of Sachiv Ji and Rinky progress? Will Sachiv Ji pass his exam?
Responding to these questions, writer Chandan Kumar said, “There are these three questions, but there's a bigger one: who shot Pradhan Ji? You'll find the answers to all these questions in Season 4. Some things will be straightforward, and some will have major twists, making the show even more interesting.”
Furthermore, when the writer was asked if the script for Season 4 was ready before the release of Season 3, he confirmed, “Yes, I had already started writing. By the time Season 3 came out, a large part of the script was already complete. And just a few months later, after the monsoon, we were on set shooting the next season.”
Similarly, ‘Panchayat Season 4’, which premiered on 24 June, continues the story of Abhishek Tripathi, affectionately known as Sachiv Ji, in the village of Phulera. This season delves deeper into the political landscape, centring around the upcoming elections and the growing rivalry between Pradhan Ji and Bhushan.