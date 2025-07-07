7 July 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

INDvsENG

TAFE MF Logo

Weather

Iran Israel Conflict

Air India Crash

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Entertainment

Panchayat Season 5 Script Leak? Neena Gupta comments

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, known for her role as Manju Devi in the hit web series "Panchayat," has made a shocking revelation.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 07, 2025

Panchayat Season 5 Leak
पंचायत सीजन 5 लीक! एक्ट्रेस ने नीना गुप्ता का क्या है कहना? (फोटो सोर्स: एक्ट्रेस इंस्टाग्राम, अमेजन प्राइम वीडियो)

Panchayat Season 5 Big Update: Before the release of ‘Panchayat-4’, the cast was interviewed, and some important points related to Season 5 were discussed. But the biggest revelation was the leak of the ‘Panchayat Season 5’ script. As soon as the news of the Season 5 script leak surfaced, Neena Gupta laughed and confirmed the news. She said, “The script has been leaked. Get ready for the next season – the script has already leaked!”

Many Questions in People's Minds

Many questions linger in people's minds regarding Season 4. In an interview with IANS, questions were raised about who will win the election? Will the love story of Sachiv Ji and Rinky progress? Will Sachiv Ji pass his exam?

Responding to these questions, writer Chandan Kumar said, “There are these three questions, but there's a bigger one: who shot Pradhan Ji? You'll find the answers to all these questions in Season 4. Some things will be straightforward, and some will have major twists, making the show even more interesting.”

Writer Confirms

Furthermore, when the writer was asked if the script for Season 4 was ready before the release of Season 3, he confirmed, “Yes, I had already started writing. By the time Season 3 came out, a large part of the script was already complete. And just a few months later, after the monsoon, we were on set shooting the next season.”

Similarly, ‘Panchayat Season 4’, which premiered on 24 June, continues the story of Abhishek Tripathi, affectionately known as Sachiv Ji, in the village of Phulera. This season delves deeper into the political landscape, centring around the upcoming elections and the growing rivalry between Pradhan Ji and Bhushan.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Entertainment

Published on:

07 Jul 2025 09:06 am

English News / Entertainment / Panchayat Season 5 Script Leak? Neena Gupta comments
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.